The fact that you won, obviously you’re an elite guy. You’re one of the favorites coming in here, but your starts were not that good all weekend. They were okay. Then you had to earn this thing. You had to really pass some guys.

Yeah, for sure. I’ve been putting in a lot of work on my starts and we still got a lot of work to do. It was good to come here and see where we’re at. In the beginning of the weekend I wasn’t quite in the fight at all in starts, and then towards the end of the weekend I was in the fight more. But I need to be better on my starts. Got some work to do on the bike as well, so all in all it was a good little test to see where we’re at. I want to say thank you to Yamaha France for all the support this weekend. It was really cool of them, and obviously Monster. Saw Knowles out here with Scott, which was cool.

He just needed the air miles. Don’t let him tell you that he did it out of the kindness of his heart.

He brought me goggles. I’m happy. It’s good to see him here. Obviously Alpinestars always sends a guy out here, so all my sponsors were hooking up.

Normally a guy like you ships the bike. This weekend you had more of a production-based bike, and we were talking yesterday. You like it.

Yeah, for sure. American Yamaha didn’t really have any interest in this race so much, so I didn’t want to spend seven grand on shipping a bike. But at the same time, right now at home I’m riding stock engine, so it didn’t make sense necessarily to ship a bike. Obviously there’s a few more things on here than usual, but I’m quite happy with how the bike is on the track power-wise. I do think I probably could use some power in certain areas, but I know the boys at home are already working on different stuff. It was fun to ride the stock bike. I feel like I can ride it quite hard and ride it like myself a little bit, just rev the shit out of it. But I’m getting better at shifting a little, so that’s good.

I just took a stock bike with just an exhaust to a 14-9 finish in 45 B class in Glen Helen, so I’m well aware of the stock potential of Yamaha.

It’s got potential, man. I think Mookie was on quite a good, normal bike. Mookie was really fast in the whoops this weekend.

He was crushing it.

He’s always been. The Stewart boys are good in the whoops. Got a few things to work on when we get home, but all in all it was good. I’m happy with the outcome. Would have liked to get a few more wins and better starts.