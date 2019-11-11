Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis returned home for the Paris Supercross with hopes of being named King of Paris. For the French fans, it was an opportunity to watch Ferrandis in action again (like the 2018 Paris SX, when he finished second to Jason Anderson) and to get to meet him.

For Ferrandis, it was an opportunity to showcase his skills on the big bike and an opportunity to get a gate drop in the middle of the off-season—while also taking time between races to meet and talk with fans. The French fans have high expectations for him and, as you’ll read in this post-race interview with Steve Mattes, Ferrandis said it’s not easy to keep everyone happy both on and off the track—especially after an accidental get together with Justin Hill in the first race of the long weekend.

Racer X: When you stayed upright and got good starts, the speed was there. Unfortunately there wasn’t all of that.

Dylan Ferrandis: Yeah. Like you said, a lot of mistakes. Not always from me, but that’s racing. This race is really a big show, so we have to make the show. Sometimes it works, sometimes not. For sure, I showed some good things. I think I showed that I’m really competitive on the 450. A good lap time and won the one race. I was really disappointed about my move on Justin [Hill]. I never wanted to do that. I’m not that kind of rider. On Saturday in the first main. I told him. I just over-jumped and couldn’t brake enough to turn safe in front of him and made him crash. So I was really disappointed by myself for that. I said sorry again. After that, some crash, especially at the start. One with Savatgy. We banged bars.

You stood him up and you guys kept going.

We saw on the video actually that he clipped my front brake, with his shoulder or his elbow. I just went straight, so big crash. Last moto I crashed with Malcolm on the start. So my bike rebound to me, I hit my face, my tire hit my face. It was pretty rocky, but I still ride for try to save some points for the podium at least. It was a good thing because I did actually podium. So I think I showed some good things, some mistakes. But like I said, this race is a show. Especially for me it’s really, really difficult to be good because everybody expects too much from me and it’s tough to stay focused on the race and make everybody happy. The crowd wants me to win, but they also want to meet me. So it was not easy this weekend. I hope everybody is happy and I made a good show.