Over the weekend, we had the opportunity to watch Jeremy Martin line up for a gate drop for the second time since his back injury a year and a half ago. Martin made his return to racing for the first time at the Monster Energy Cup in October and, like at Monster Cup, showed solid starts and great speed at the Paris Supercross Saturday and Sunday. He won the first heat on Sunday and his 4-3-14-1-3-4 scores for 29 points total landed him fourth overall in the King of Paris standings.

While Martin raced a CRF450R again in Paris, he is still expected to race the 250SX East Region of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship come February.

Following the race, Matthes caught up with Martin to talk about his weekend.

Racer X: Good job this weekend. Late notice again to race. Your starts were on point. A little bit of arm pump like we talked about at dinner. I think you got to be overall pretty stoked on your weekend.

Jeremy Martin: Yeah, absolutely. I don’t know if I’ve ever got that many consistently good starts in supercross in my life, which is crazy. I felt like, dude, what’s the deal here?

Even Monster Cup two out of three were good.

Yeah. Really, really good. So all in all, I had really good speed. When the track was really smooth, I could push really hard. I felt like I had the top guys’ speed. Wouldn’t you agree?

Yeah, I think you were real close, in the same second. Maybe a couple tenths off, but close.

But when the track got rough I could push pretty good for three or four laps, but then when you settle in, I just was fighting my setting. The rideability for when you’re smooth, fast, it wasn’t quite there.

It was good for you, like we talked at lunch, just gate drops are such a big deal for you now at this point. Monster Cup, this thing, it really all matters.

Yeah, absolutely. At Monster Cup I pulled the holeshot in that second moto and I was like on vacation. Ripped the turn out wide and Friese got me. I was a lot more protected today on stuff and trying to be smart and be conscious. Obviously I’m not the best guy at opening up, so you got to protect your insides.