Paris Supercross Results - Saturday
November 10, 2019 9:00am
The 2019 Paris Supercross kicked off yesterday at Paris La Défense Arena. One of the longest running and biggest off-season international supercross events, this is the 37th running of the event. For more on what happened, read Steve Matthes' Saturday recap. Here are the scores following Saturday's action:
SX1 results
Sprint 1
|Position
|Rider
|Country
|Machine
|1st
|Dylan Ferrandis
|France
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Joey Savatgy
|USA
|Suzuki
|3rd
|Justin Barcia
|USA
|Yamaha
|4th
|Jeremy Martin
|USA
|Honda
|5th
|Vince Friese
|USA
|Honda
Sprint 2
|Position
|Rider
|Country
|Machine
|1st
|Malcolm Stewart
|USA
|Honda
|2nd
|Justin Barcia
|USA
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Jeremy Martin
|USA
|Honda
|4th
|Vince Friese
|USA
|Honda
|5th
|Dylan Ferrandis
|France
|Yamaha
Main Event
|Position
|Rider
|Country
|Machine
|1st
|Justin Barcia
|USA
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Joey Savatgy
|USA
|Suzuki
|3rd
|Justin Hill
|USA
|Honda
|4th
|Vince Friese
|USA
|Honda
|5th
|Malcolm Stewart
|USA
|Honda
Overall Podium
|Position
|Rider
|Country
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Justin Barcia
|USA
|Yamaha
|6
|2nd
|Vince Friese
|USA
|Honda
|13
|3rd
|Joey Savatgy
|USA
|Suzuki
|14
|4th
|Dylan Ferrandis
|France
|Yamaha
|14
|5th
|Malcolm Stewart
|USA
|Honda
|15
SX2 results
Sprint 1
|Position
|Rider
|Country
|Machine
|1st
|Thomas Do
|France
|Suzuki
|2nd
|Brian Hsu
|Germany
|KTM
|3rd
|Yannis Irsuti
|France
|Yamaha
|4th
|Jace Owen
|USA
|Honda
|5th
|Lucas Imbert
|France
|Yamaha
Sprint 2
|Position
|Rider
|Country
|Machine
|1st
|Thomas Do
|France
|Suzuki
|2nd
|Jace Owen
|USA
|Honda
|3rd
|Brian Hsu
|Germany
|KTM
|4th
|Yannis Irsuti
|France
|Yamaha
|5th
|Lucas Imbert
|France
|Yamaha
Main Event
|Position
|Rider
|Country
|Machine
|1st
|Brian Hsu
|Germany
|KTM
|2nd
|Thomas Do
|France
|Suzuki
|3rd
|Jace Owen
|USA
|Honda
|4th
|Enzo Lopes
|Brazil
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Calvin Fonvielle
|France
|KTM
Podium
|Position
|Rider
|Country
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Thomas Do
|France
|Suzuki
|4
|2nd
|Brian Hsu
|Germany
|KTM
|6
|3rd
|Jace Owen
|USA
|Honda
|9
|4th
|Yannis Irsuti
|France
|Yamaha
|13
|5th
|Lucas Imbert
|France
|Yamaha
|17