Paris Supercross Results - Saturday

November 10, 2019 9:00am
Paris Supercross Results - Saturday

The 2019 Paris Supercross kicked off yesterday at Paris La Défense Arena. One of the longest running and biggest off-season international supercross events, this is the 37th running of the event. For more on what happened, read Steve Matthes' Saturday recap. Here are the scores following Saturday's action:

SX1 results

Sprint 1

PositionRiderCountryMachine
1stDylan Ferrandis FranceYamaha 
2ndJoey SavatgyUSASuzuki
3rdJustin BarciaUSAYamaha
4thJeremy MartinUSAHonda
5thVince FrieseUSAHonda

Sprint 2

PositionRiderCountryMachine
1stMalcolm StewartUSAHonda
2ndJustin BarciaUSAYamaha
3rdJeremy MartinUSAHonda
4thVince FrieseUSAHonda
5thDylan FerrandisFranceYamaha

Main Event

PositionRiderCountryMachine
1stJustin BarciaUSAYamaha 
2ndJoey SavatgyUSASuzuki
3rdJustin HillUSAHonda
4thVince FrieseUSAHonda
5thMalcolm StewartUSAHonda

Overall Podium

PositionRiderCountryMachinePoints
1stJustin BarciaUSAYamaha 6
2ndVince FrieseUSAHonda13
3rdJoey SavatgyUSASuzuki14
4thDylan FerrandisFranceYamaha14
5thMalcolm StewartUSAHonda15

SX2 results

Sprint 1

PositionRiderCountryMachine
1stThomas DoFranceSuzuki
2ndBrian HsuGermanyKTM
3rdYannis IrsutiFranceYamaha
4thJace OwenUSAHonda
5thLucas ImbertFranceYamaha

Sprint 2

PositionRiderCountryMachine
1stThomas DoFranceSuzuki
2ndJace OwenUSAHonda
3rdBrian HsuGermanyKTM
4thYannis IrsutiFranceYamaha
5thLucas ImbertFranceYamaha

Main Event

PositionRiderCountryMachine
1stBrian HsuGermany KTM
2ndThomas DoFranceSuzuki
3rdJace OwenUSAHonda
4thEnzo LopesBrazilKawasaki
5thCalvin FonvielleFranceKTM

Podium

PositionRiderCountryMachinePoints
1stThomas DoFranceSuzuki4
2ndBrian HsuGermanyKTM6
3rdJace OwenUSAHonda9
4thYannis IrsutiFranceYamaha13
5thLucas ImbertFranceYamaha17
