The 2019 Paris Supercross kicked off yesterday at Paris La Défense Arena. One of the longest running and biggest off-season international supercross events, this is the 37th running of the event. For more on what happened, read Steve Matthes' Saturday recap. Here are the scores following Saturday's action:

SX1 results

Sprint 1

Sprint 2

Main Event

Overall Podium

Position Rider Country Machine Points 1st Justin Barcia USA Yamaha 6 2nd Vince Friese USA Honda 13 3rd Joey Savatgy USA Suzuki 14 4th Dylan Ferrandis France Yamaha 14 5th Malcolm Stewart USA Honda 15

SX2 results

Sprint 1

Position Rider Country Machine 1st Thomas Do France Suzuki 2nd Brian Hsu Germany KTM 3rd Yannis Irsuti France Yamaha 4th Jace Owen USA Honda 5th Lucas Imbert France Yamaha

Sprint 2

Position Rider Country Machine 1st Thomas Do France Suzuki 2nd Jace Owen USA Honda 3rd Brian Hsu Germany KTM 4th Yannis Irsuti France Yamaha 5th Lucas Imbert France Yamaha

Main Event

Position Rider Country Machine 1st Brian Hsu Germany KTM 2nd Thomas Do France Suzuki 3rd Jace Owen USA Honda 4th Enzo Lopes Brazil Kawasaki 5th Calvin Fonvielle France KTM

Podium