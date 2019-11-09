New Winner Ends Brayton's Streak in Australia

Luke Clout dominates inside WIN Stadium to claim his maiden overall SX1 victory at Round 3 of the Australian Supercross Championships.

It was an almost perfect night for the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy rider, who topped afternoon qualifying and then went on to claim his first Superpole of the season in front of a home crowd. The #4 finishing the night with a 2-1-1 scorecard in the three main event finals and edging closer to the number one spot in the Championship fight, now just 3 points shy of Justing Brayton.

“It’s about time!” commented Clout.

“They’re the only words I can think of at the moment, to get my first win in front of my hometown and family, it’s just surreal!

“As well, beating JB (Justin Brayton), Reardon and Josh Hill, they are some really good guys, so I’m pumped” concluded Clout.