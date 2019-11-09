Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Full Results
Australian SX
Wollongong
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Luke Clout
  2. Daniel Reardon
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Chris Blose
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
Full Results
New Winner Ends Brayton's Streak in Australia

November 9, 2019 9:10pm | by:
New Winner Ends Brayton's Streak in Australia

Luke Clout dominates inside WIN Stadium to claim his maiden overall SX1 victory at Round 3 of the Australian Supercross Championships.

It was an almost perfect night for the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy rider, who topped afternoon qualifying and then went on to claim his first Superpole of the season in front of a home crowd. The #4 finishing the night with a 2-1-1 scorecard in the three main event finals and edging closer to the number one spot in the Championship fight, now just 3 points shy of Justing Brayton.

“It’s about time!” commented Clout.

“They’re the only words I can think of at the moment, to get my first win in front of my hometown and family, it’s just surreal!

“As well, beating JB (Justin Brayton), Reardon and Josh Hill, they are some really good guys, so I’m pumped” concluded Clout.

Clout.
Clout. Joshua Lynch

It was a 1-2 finish for the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy outfit with teammate Dan Reardon finishing in second place overall aboard his Yamaha YZ450F, holding off the American Brayton as he heads into the next round third in the point standings.

Penrite Honda Racing rider Justing Brayton took longer than normal to gel with the Wollongong circuit despite coming out and winning the first 8-lap main-event. Fellow American Josh Hill made a solid return to racing, coming out firing in the first SX1 heat and taking it out in commanding fashion and finishing the night off in fourth.

Blose.
Blose. Joshua Lynch

In the SX2 ranks, it was Penrite Honda Racing rider Chris Blose that was too strong in the whoops securing victory ahead of Raceline KTM’s Joshua Osby and teammate Mitchell Oldenburg.

Blose’s strong performance puts him into second in the standings just one point behind Osby and one point ahead of Serco Yamaha’s Aaron Tanti. Oldenburg, just one point shy of Tanti means there are only four points separating the top four contenders in the SX2 class as we wrap up the halfway point in the season. 

Wollongong - SX1

- Wollongong, Australia

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Luke Clout Sydney, Australia2 - 1 - 1 Yamaha
2 Australia3 - 2 - 2 Yamaha
3Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA1 - 4 - 4 Honda
4Josh Hill Yoncalla, OR5 - 5 - 3 Yamaha
5Brett Metcalfe Australia4 - 6 - 5 Honda
Full Results

Australian SX SX1 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA70
2Luke Clout Sydney, Australia67
3 Australia64
4Brett Metcalfe Australia52
5 Australia42
Full Standings

Wollongong - SX2

- Wollongong, Australia

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ3 - 1 - 4 Honda
2Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN6 - 3 - 2 KTM
3Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX5 - 2 - 7 Honda
4 Australia4 - 5 - 9 Yamaha
5 12 - 6 - 5 KTM
Full Results

Australian SX SX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN62
2Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ61
3 Australia60
4Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX58
5 Australia49
Full Standings

The series now crosses the Tasman for Round 4 inside Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium November 16. Tickets are selling fast via Ticketmaster NZ, so get in quick as the title fight between the Australian’s, American’s and now New Zealanders, heats up.

Blose, Osby and Oldenburg make for an all-American SX2 podium.
Blose, Osby and Oldenburg make for an all-American SX2 podium. Joshua Lynch
