Night one of the annual Paris SX is all wrapped up here and we saw a chaotic night with three winners in three races and some great, unpredictable racing. First of all, pour one out for the cheerleaders that were a staple of this race for a long, long time. For the first time since we can remember, they were not here.

Other than that, the racing was exciting and the fans got their money’s worth with a line up racers that were all very close in speed and a track that featured longer lap times than the old Bercy track and a tough section of whoops.

The format featured a Superpole race off the top and then two shorter, heat-race style races followed by a longer main event. The thing is, all races counted towards your overall ranking for the King of Paris SX given out tomorrow night. So it was key to be fast and consistent all night long which not everyone could do.

The night started off with SmartTop Honda’s Justin Hill throwing down the fastest lap in the Superpole contest, Hill went first and no one was able to top his time. Fast lap times in practice is something hill did last year, also.

The first main event saw Hill get out front early and set the pace with Monster Star Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis (the home nation hero) working hard to track him down. GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin was up there early as was Hill’s teammate Vince Friese. Hill looked in position to take the win but made a couple of mistakes in the whoops that allowed Ferrandis to draw close. On the last lap, Dylan dove it in hard in a right hander and knocked Hill over the berm and ruined at least a second for the Honda rider. Ferrandis took a very popular win with a pass that, while not dirty, was kind of greasy as he rode across some ruts towards Justin’s front tire. Afterwards the riders had words and it looked like Hill was accepting of the apology/explanation.