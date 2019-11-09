Between the Motos: Thomas Covington

Yes, there are more than a few racing insiders both in America and in Europe who may have thought it better that you would have remained in Europe and racing the World Championship this past year. Thoughts?

Yeah, I know. In hindsight I might have been better off to stay and do my last year in MX2 over there, but you live and learn. I wouldn’t take away all the experience I gathered there here anyway. I learned a ton and I think that sometimes you learn more in your failures than you do your victories. Yeah, I think this year I just learned a ton about myself and I appreciate the opportunity Bobby Hewitt’s team gave me. They did everything they could to make it go as smoothly as possible for me in the U.S., but some things just weren’t meant to be. I’m really thankful for this opportunity with Yamaha because a 450 ride in Europe is tough to get right now. There are not that many spots and with a calendar that big, it costs teams a lot of money to have a lot of riders. Those spots in the premier class are really sought after, so I’m just super-thankful for the opportunity and hopefully I can make them proud.

How did the Yamaha MXGP opportunity present itself to you? Furthermore, did it take a while to connect the dots and string the entire program together?

Yeah, it took a while to kind of get everything solidified. A few months ago, Husqvarna and I decided that we’d part ways for next year. It was a mutual agreement. From there, I started putting feelers out there over in MXGP to see if there were any spots still left available this late in the year. Yamaha, they seemed really interested in me. They seemed really motivated to find me a spot with Yamaha somewhere. That was really cool. They saw how much success I had in the MX2 class and I guess they still believe that I can reach those kinds of results. That was good to see. It slowly but surely all came together and I’m really stoked about it.

Okay, I had to catch up to it all a bit, but apparently the Gebben Van Venrooy racing organization is relatively new and has not really worked with a world class, title contending racer before. Still, Yamaha chose to bolster up and support the team for 2020. Just how do you see it all?

Yeah, I never actually met the guys personally; I didn’t really have a relationship beforehand, but I’ve always heard really good things about the guys. They’re just good people and they run a solid program. They know what they’re doing and I think that with the support of Yamaha behind them, they’re going to do even better.

Will it be a full factory effort? Will there be any other motor and suspension vendors providing support to the overall program?

I believe it is going to be a Pro Circuit deal. Mitch [Payton] is going to be supplying the engine parts. I believe Mitch has one of our engines that he is working on now. Pro Circuit is going to be doing the engine stuff, and that’s always really solid. I was stoked about the Pro Circuit connection because my whole amateur career I worked with Pro Circuit and Team Green. You know, EJ, it’s kind of like in one way I’m moving back to Europe, but in a lot of other ways, it’s like I’m coming back home with Pro Circuit and also Monster Energy.