Racerhead #45

BONJOUR (Matthes)

We're in Paris this weekend for the annual supercross. We're no longer in Bercy, which is a Paris suburb, nor Lille, a city to the north, but we're in a newer arena in the heart of Paris. It's always a great race, and although you can't stamp 2020 SX predictions off this race, it does give you a bit of an indicator of how things may go. Last year it was Zach Osborne who really showed some good speed, and a few years ago James Stewart looked a little rusty here. Both things carried over into the following SX season, although Osborne got hurt before A1.

Osborne was supposed to be here but pulled out after getting some kidney stones (ouch!) so, to me anyways, I think this leaves Yamaha's Dylan Ferrandis as the favorite to take home the King of Bercy title. The last time a hometown rider was looked at like that was probably David Vuillemin (now Ferrandis' coach) in the early 2000s. Of course the great Jean-Michel Bayle also defeated the American riders here in the early nineties and became the first Frenchman to win a night. The 2019 250SX West Champion (riding a 450) might become the third this weekend.

I saw Jeremy Martin earlier leaving the gym and spoke briefly to him about his race. We've got Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia here as well, and Stewart's two MCR Honda teammates, Justin Hill and Vince Friese, will be here also. Hill's going to be interesting to watch, and we saw Friese show great speed at the MEC.

Chad Reed's here on a Honda for what may be his farewell ride for these fans. Reedy's got this race, a couple of Aussie SXs, and then, as we all know, nothing else lined up to race. Ben LaMay's here also and is a solid veteran at these things.

Maybe the most interesting rider here, and the one with the best 2019 SX results overall (outside of Barcia's A1 win), is Joey Savatgy. Joey's going to be debuting his new JGR Suzuki ride here (just announced this afternoon), and he's coming off the ECMIA show in Italy earlier this week. Savatgy was very fast this past year, and it'll be interesting to see how he's doing on the new bike. With his late start, perhaps he'll learn some things about the RM Army here in Paris that he can take back to the USA but if you're looking for a sleeper rider for this weekend, pick the #17.

And on the JGR thing, the team announced Savatgy on the 450 and Alex Martin as their 250 rider for 2020. We also got word today that the absent Osborne has signed an extension with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna.

Checking in with Cooper Webb (Jason Weigandt)

I called Cooper Webb this weekend for a future Racer X magazine feature I’m working on, and I also had the chance to check in on his prep for 2019. In general, bootcamp for riders starts at the beginning of November, so Cooper admitted this has been a tough stretch over the last week or so, and he’s definitely feeling tired from all the work. Just part of the process, though, when you’re the reigning AMA Supercross Champion.

In some ways Cooper’s off-season will be easier this year because he gets to pick up where he left off, instead of changing teams/bikes/trainers/homes and everything like he did last season. However, he also reminded me that the pressure of defending a championship will be much different than coming in under the radar like he did in January of 2019.

“I’ve had to sit down with the team and Aldon and everyone just to get a new game plan [for 2020],” Cooper told me. “This wasn’t expected this soon. My lifelong dream was to get a 450 championship. To do it in year three in the 450s, at 23 years old, it’s like, ‘So now what?’ That’s the biggest challenge, in my eyes, to have that same fire. I have to have different goals and approach it differently. I’m not the guy coming in under the radar, and I know everyone else is stepping up their game. I think it is different this year, but I have to have the same approach. I know I will be as prepared as I can, physically. I should come in a bit more ahead of the game with the experience I gained last year, the confidence, the knowledge of doing 17 rounds. I have all that in my arsenal. I know it’s going to be tough but I like that pressure of having to defend.”

You won’t get a preseason look at Cooper during any of the upcoming international races. He’s not on the list for Paris this weekend, nor New Zealand nor Australia nor Geneva, Switzerland. The goal is to be ready by Anaheim. We’ll see how he handles the huge jump going from number 2 to number 1.

Speaking of those off-season races, on Monday I board the long flight to Auckland, New Zealand, so I can do TV announcing for the Monster Energy SX Open in Auckland next Saturday, November 16th, and then the AUS-X Open in Melbourne, Australia, on November 30. Quite an honor to get hired as a play-by-play TV announcer in New Zealand and Australia. For the first time, I get to be the one with the cool accent! Keep in mind my fellow Lucas Oil Pro Motocross announcers hail from South Africa (Grant Langston) and England (Will Cristien). Also, there will be a packed house of great riders at these events, like Jason Anderson, Chad Reed, Joey Savatgy and Jett Lawrence (bringing the house down in Australia, I’m sure) as well as Australian Supercross regulars like Justin Brayton and Jacob Hayes, who I checked in with earlier this week. Gonna be super fun…except the 14-hour plane flight with my wife and two kids on Monday afternoon. If I screw up the broadcast next Saturday it’s no doubt due to heavy sedation that hasn’t worn off yet!