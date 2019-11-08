JGRMX Suzuki Announces 2020 Team

The slow trickle of off-season news regarding the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing has finally turned into an official announcement. The team will cut back in scale for 2020, with a lone 450 rider and a single 250 rider, but at least the team will go racing at all. Joey Savatgy now officially a member of the team, and will embark on his second year in the 450 class now on board a RM-Z450. He'll actually make his racing debut on the bike this weekend at the Paris Supercross.

Alex Martin returns on a RM-Z250 for the second year of the two-year deal he signed last year. Last year the JGR squad operated a two-man 450 team and a four-rider 250 squad.

The JGRMX press release is below:

Brea, CA (November 8, 2019) - JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing is excited to announce riders for 2020. New to the JGR Suzuki squad in the 450 class is 450SX Rookie of the Year, Joey Savatgy. Alex Martin also returns to represent the 250 class on his RM-Z250.

Joey Savatgy joins JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing for the 2020 season and will debut on the RM-Z450. Savatgy, who is no stranger to winning on the Suzuki brand, having racked up multiple Championships coming up through the ranks in Suzuki’s Amateur Racing Program, will be a great asset to the team as he brings proven talent, speed, and versatility to the track. During the 2019 Supercross season, Savatgy earned the 450SX Rookie of the Year award and ended the series with five top-five finishes. With 12 professional career wins to his name, Savatgy has proven he has what it takes to be up front on the RM-Z450. Savatgy will officially debut on the JGR Suzuki this weekend, November 9th and 10th at the Paris Supercross.

Millville, Minnesota native Alex Martin returns to JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki on his RM-Z250. With three podiums and 11 top-five overall finishes in his Supercross career, Martin was proud to add a career-best fifth place finish in the overall points standings on his RM-Z250 last season. A-Mart is eager to build upon those strong results and continue his successful career on Suzuki.