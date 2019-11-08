FXR Racing Signs Broc Tickle

Minneapolis, MN—FXR Racing proudly announces a partnership with Broc Tickle to compete in the 2020 AMA Supercross and Motocross Championships.

“Broc is a premiere rider in the 450 class and we are excited for him to join our team. Broc handled himself professionally through a very difficult situation and we’re happy to see him racing. We’ll do everything we can to help him achieve his goals as he begins a fresh start to his career,” said Milt Reimer, owner and creative director.

“I’m really excited about joining the FXR family. The brand has made big gains in motocross and I am blown away by the fit and performance of the gear. I am working hard in preparation for my return to racing and I’m excited to have FXR as part of my program,” said Tickle.

Tickle will debut his premium FXR Helium and Revo Racewear at Raymond James Stadium, on February 15.

More information available at www.fxrracing.com/moto.