Read Now: First Dirt Bike Buyer's Guide, Winning Mentality, Racer X Maine Event, and More!

November 7, 2019 2:05pm

The January 2020 issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Sign up now for the print and/or award-winning digital edition. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login and read now.

Inside the JANUARY issue of Racer X magazine

  • Red Bull Straight Rhythm looked like all fun and games, but the players were in it to win.
  • Privateer Marshal Weltin tries to make some cash in the East Coast off-season motocross races including the Racer X Maine Event. 
  • Our newest staffer got on his first-ever solo flight—straight to Vegas for an old-school weekend of racing and parties. 
  • Our minicycle buyer’s guide helps you pick exactly the right first bike for your youngster.

All these features and much more inside the January issue.

Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen embraced the retro spirit of Red Bull Straight Rhythm, racing the event as a dead-ringer for Jeremy McGrath circa 1995. And much like MC in ’95, he nailed down the win—and Page One of our January issue.
Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen embraced the retro spirit of Red Bull Straight Rhythm, racing the event as a dead-ringer for Jeremy McGrath circa 1995. And much like MC in ’95, he nailed down the win—and Page One of our January issue. Spencer Owens

Straight Savages

Underneath the costumes and retro bikes, the riders at Red Bull Straight Rhythm couldn’t help but take everything seriously. Because they’re racers!

The Pumpkin Spice Latte Motocross Tour

We follow privateer Marshal Weltin on his one-man tour of the one-off races that comprise the fall American motocross season.

Neon Rookies

We sent our youngest, greenest staff member to Las Vegas to cover the Monster Energy Cup. And they also have parties there, we hear?

Minis For Minis

A buyer’s guide for your little one’s first dirt bike.

Poster Info (Print Edition Only) 

Side 1 of our collectible pull-out poster features a gorgeous Simon Cudby action shot of Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb.

Side 2 is a larger version of the January cover, with Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen decked out as nineties Jeremy McGrath at Red Bull Straight Rhythm.

