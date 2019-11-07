Results Archive
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Full Results
Upcoming
Australian SX
Wollongong
Sat Nov 9
Articles
Upcoming
Australian SX
S-X Open Auckland
Sat Nov 16
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2001 Kawasaki KX500 Garage Build

November 7, 2019 1:00pm | by:

I spoke with surfing legend Sunny Garcia multiple times over the course of about six months while this bike was being built. When it was finished, we met at Cahuilla Creek and shook down this work of art together. This all happened about two weeks prior to Sunny’s suicide attempt in late April. This project is bittersweet to all involved at this point, and we’re still praying for a full recovery for our friend.

Note: This video was shot in April of 2019.

Parts Used:

KX Guru Racing/JT Engine Works

Primary Engine Builder, Engine Tear Down and Inspection, Engine Planning and Design, Logistics and Management, Final Engine Assembly, Break-In and Tuning, Shock Setup

www.kxguru.com

TMR         

Cylinder Porting, Head Mod, Decomp Mod, Crank Rebuild and Balance 

www.tommorganracing1.com    

Millennium Technologies     

Strip, Repair Damage, and Re-Plate to Stock Size

www.mt-llc.com   

Guts Racing

Seat (Medium Hardness) and Standard-Height Foam with Custom High-Grip Cover

www.gutsracing.com

Hammerhead 

Shifter, KX450 Rear Bake Lever with Modified Lever Mount, Brake Return Spring, Holeshot Device, Master Cylinder Reservoir Cap 

www.hdmoto.com

Bormi Racing

Custom Aluminum Fuel Tank, Custom KX450/KX500 Hybrid Swingarm

www.bormiparts.com

Neil’s Power Pipes 

Custom Handbuilt Stainless Steel Cone Pipe, Custom Handbuilt Silencer

www.npowerperformance.com

Cometic Gasket 

Engine Gaskets

www.cometic.com 

Galfer USA 

Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket for KX450, Rotor Rear KX450, Brake Lines KX450, Brake Pads KX450 

www.galferusa.com

Supersprox 

Front and Rear Sprocket, MX Chain

www.supersproxusa.com

Pivot Works        

Steering Stem Bearing Kit, Linkage Rebuild Kit, Swingarm Rebuild Kit 

www.pivotworks.com    

Dunlop 

MX33 Front (80/100-21), MX33 Rear (120/90-19) 

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

All Balls  

Carb Rebuild Kit, Chain Rollers 

www.allballsracing.com 

Rekluse 

Auto Clutch Kit

www.rekluse.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com     

UFO Plastic

Full Plastic Kit, Hand Shields 

www.ufoplasticusa.com

Works Connection 

Hour Meter and Mount, Stand 

www.worksconnection.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds 

www.decalmx.com      

Pingel 

Billet High Flow Fuel Valve Assy 

www.pingelonline.com

Raptor Titanium

Titanium Footpegs from KX450

www.raptortitanium.com

Fasst Company

Flexx Bars with Bar Pad with Sunny’s Hawaiian Tattoo Pattern, Anti-Vibration Inserts

www.fasstco.com

TM Designworks 

Rear Chain Guide KX450, Slider KX450, Rear Disc and Master Guard KX450

www.tmdesignworks.com

MotoTassinari       

V-Force 2 Reed Cage

www.mototassinari.com  

Arc Levers

Brake Lever, Full Clutch Perch with Lever, Master Cylinder Slip Clamp, Master Cylinder Brake Line Guard 

www.arclevers.com 

Dubya USA

KX450 Front and Rear Wheels with Talon Mag Hubs and DID STX Rims

www.dubyausa.com

VP Racing Fuels

C12 Mixed with Pump Gas

www.vpracingfuels.com

Cryo Heat  

Cryogenic Treatment for Engine Internals and Transmission

www.cryoheat.com

Motion Pro 

Grip Glue, 1997 KX250 throttle, 1997 KX250 Throttle Cable, Clutch Cable, Rim Locks, Rim Tape

www.motionpro.com

Enzo

Suspension Re-Valve and Setup (A Kit)

www.enzoracing.com  

Ohlins 

Rear Shock

www.ohlins.com

Powder Coat Industries 

Welded-On Frame Gussets, Custom Footpeg Mounts, Powder Coated Frame/Swingarm

www.powdercoatindustries.com

Prismatic Powders 

Powder Coat Kiwi Green Paint 

www.nicindustries.com

Specbolt Fasteners 

Non-Engine Stainless Steel Fasteners, Custom Kit (Mix of KX500 and KX450F Components)

www.specbolt.com

KX500 Tech

KX500 Titanium Engine Fastener Kit

www.kx500tech.com

Sudco            

1997 KX250 Keihin PWK 38 mm Airstriker

www.sudco.com

Mylers Radiators   

Oversized Radiators with 1.6 BAR Radiator Cap.

www.motorcycleradiators.com

Samco Radiator Hoses

Silicone Radiator Hoses with Wide Body Clamps

www.racebikebitzusa.com

ODI Grips

Clamp-On Grips 

www.odigrips.com 

MGS Performance

Final Assembly Fabrication, Dyno for Baseline Jetting, Settings, and Adjustments.

www.mgsperformance.com 

  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0003 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0005 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0013 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0006 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0014 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0016 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0011 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0020 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0019 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0017 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0021 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0010 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0008 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0018 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0007 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0012 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0022 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0026 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0024 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0027 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0025 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0028 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0029 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0023 Simon Cudby
  • 2001KX500Build-Cudby-0030 Simon Cudby

About DeCal Works

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

Read Now
January 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now