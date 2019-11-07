Racer X Films: 2001 Kawasaki KX500 Garage Build
I spoke with surfing legend Sunny Garcia multiple times over the course of about six months while this bike was being built. When it was finished, we met at Cahuilla Creek and shook down this work of art together. This all happened about two weeks prior to Sunny’s suicide attempt in late April. This project is bittersweet to all involved at this point, and we’re still praying for a full recovery for our friend.
Note: This video was shot in April of 2019.
Parts Used:
KX Guru Racing/JT Engine Works
Primary Engine Builder, Engine Tear Down and Inspection, Engine Planning and Design, Logistics and Management, Final Engine Assembly, Break-In and Tuning, Shock Setup
TMR
Cylinder Porting, Head Mod, Decomp Mod, Crank Rebuild and Balance
Millennium Technologies
Strip, Repair Damage, and Re-Plate to Stock Size
Guts Racing
Seat (Medium Hardness) and Standard-Height Foam with Custom High-Grip Cover
Hammerhead
Shifter, KX450 Rear Bake Lever with Modified Lever Mount, Brake Return Spring, Holeshot Device, Master Cylinder Reservoir Cap
Bormi Racing
Custom Aluminum Fuel Tank, Custom KX450/KX500 Hybrid Swingarm
Neil’s Power Pipes
Custom Handbuilt Stainless Steel Cone Pipe, Custom Handbuilt Silencer
Cometic Gasket
Engine Gaskets
Galfer USA
Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket for KX450, Rotor Rear KX450, Brake Lines KX450, Brake Pads KX450
Supersprox
Front and Rear Sprocket, MX Chain
Pivot Works
Steering Stem Bearing Kit, Linkage Rebuild Kit, Swingarm Rebuild Kit
Dunlop
MX33 Front (80/100-21), MX33 Rear (120/90-19)
All Balls
Carb Rebuild Kit, Chain Rollers
Rekluse
Auto Clutch Kit
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
UFO Plastic
Full Plastic Kit, Hand Shields
Works Connection
Hour Meter and Mount, Stand
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds
Pingel
Billet High Flow Fuel Valve Assy
Raptor Titanium
Titanium Footpegs from KX450
Fasst Company
Flexx Bars with Bar Pad with Sunny’s Hawaiian Tattoo Pattern, Anti-Vibration Inserts
TM Designworks
Rear Chain Guide KX450, Slider KX450, Rear Disc and Master Guard KX450
MotoTassinari
V-Force 2 Reed Cage
Arc Levers
Brake Lever, Full Clutch Perch with Lever, Master Cylinder Slip Clamp, Master Cylinder Brake Line Guard
Dubya USA
KX450 Front and Rear Wheels with Talon Mag Hubs and DID STX Rims
VP Racing Fuels
C12 Mixed with Pump Gas
Cryo Heat
Cryogenic Treatment for Engine Internals and Transmission
Motion Pro
Grip Glue, 1997 KX250 throttle, 1997 KX250 Throttle Cable, Clutch Cable, Rim Locks, Rim Tape
Enzo
Suspension Re-Valve and Setup (A Kit)
Ohlins
Rear Shock
Powder Coat Industries
Welded-On Frame Gussets, Custom Footpeg Mounts, Powder Coated Frame/Swingarm
Prismatic Powders
Powder Coat Kiwi Green Paint
Specbolt Fasteners
Non-Engine Stainless Steel Fasteners, Custom Kit (Mix of KX500 and KX450F Components)
KX500 Tech
KX500 Titanium Engine Fastener Kit
Sudco
1997 KX250 Keihin PWK 38 mm Airstriker
Mylers Radiators
Oversized Radiators with 1.6 BAR Radiator Cap.
Samco Radiator Hoses
Silicone Radiator Hoses with Wide Body Clamps
ODI Grips
Clamp-On Grips
MGS Performance
Final Assembly Fabrication, Dyno for Baseline Jetting, Settings, and Adjustments.
About DeCal Works
Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.