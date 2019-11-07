With the recent news that the Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports team announced its 2020 lineup, we decided to hit up one of the team’s new members, Jacob Hayes. But when we went to do so, we realized it was 3:30 a.m. his time (he’s in Australia for the Australia Supercross Championship, which you’ll learn about in this interview) and decided to wait until a proper time to ask the North Carolina native some questions. Then we went to hit him up again but the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Champion interrupted us—unbelievable, right?! So finally, we hit up Hayes to do the interview, but we didn’t want to incur international long distance calling fees (typical Weigandt) so we did this over text.

(NOTE: The following interview has been lightly edited for clarity.)

Racer X: Hayes. Weege here. Could you do an interview over text so we can have the world’s cheapest international interview ever?

Jacob Hayes: Haha I can do that Weege. We can keep the cost down. Aren’t you coming this weekend or not till Auckland?

Auckland. Sorry mate!

Jacob Hayes: That’s a long flight for one weekend!

I’m coming for Auckland and Melbourne. Totally worth it. Hold on I gotta call your boy Cooper Webb now for an interview. Hit you back soon

Later…

Aight finally done with that guy! Okay so first of all how’s Australia? Like where do you actually live and stuff?

It being my second year back in Australia it kinda feels like my home away from home. Love the people and the country... except magpies [wink emoji].

I live on the Gold Coast in Queensland with my mechanic Teasy and his family. I’m super close to the water / beach which makes it really nice.