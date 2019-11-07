You’ve probably watched Toyota’s Makeup 2 Mud program during intermission of the live NBCSN broadcasts of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. You may or may not like these segments of the show, but there’s something you must consider: Toyota could invest sponsorship money by showing giant infomercials for trucks. Instead, it invests in videos to expose the stories of female riders, with the goal of inspiring more girls to ride. That’s good for the sport. Further, Toyota, in combination with Feld Entertainment, hosts Camp Makeup 2 Mud at Cycle Ranch in Texas. The weekend-long event encourages new riders to try motorcycles, and also encourages experienced female riders to hang out.

Feld asked Racer X to send a rider to the camp this year, so we nominated Melanie Marra, who works at our office. Mel’s not a noob, she’s been racing since age 5. She sure had fun riding at this event, though!

Racer X: Toyota’s Makeup 2 Mud campaign held a riding weekend in Texas, and Feld asked us if we had any females in the office that could go ride. Luckily, we have two! We have twins that both ride, and luckily you were available at the last second and you were able to go. What was this experience like? You got to go to Texas for two days?

Melanie Marra: Yeah. We got in late Friday. We had a problem with our flight. But it was a blast. Just entering the facility, it was super cool. The whole weekend was amazing!

Had you ever flown somewhere to ride before?

No, never. Me and my dad were going through the airport, gear bags packed. That was a first for us!