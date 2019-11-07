FXR Racing Joins FactoryONE Sherco As Official Gear Company

Spring Branch, TX—FactoryONE Sherco is proud to partner with FXR Racing for the 2020 season in a multi-year agreement. FXR is the official apparel company for the FactoryONE Sherco team and will be outfitting team riders in AMA Endurocross, Hard Enduro, GNCC, NEPG, Trials, and more.

“This is a great opportunity for FXR to get involved in the off-road world with Cody Webb, Pat Smage and Sherco USA. Cody and Pat are multi-time champions and contenders wherever they compete. We look forward to a long-term relationship with Cody, Pat and the rest of the FactoryONE Sherco team,” said Andy White, FXR Moto Brand Manager.

While racing motocross and snowmobiles out of his dealership in the small town of Morris, Manitoba, Milt Reimer, founder, CEO, and Creative Director of FXR, recognized a need for high-performance snowmobile racing apparel. Working with local garment factories out of the basement of his house, Milt brought revolutionary designs and technology to the snow market. Since the companies’ humble beginnings in 1996, FXR has been winning Snocross Championships with their riders and teams.

True to its roots, FXR began developing motocross apparel in 2001. Beginning in Canada and the Midwest, FXR has slowly grown to become a global motocross brand with athletes, teams, and national titles across the world. With experienced racers as FXR’s management team, FXR has focused on premium products for the racing and riding community.

“FXR is the perfect fit for FactoryONE Sherco,” says Bryan Kraham, marketing lead for the team. “We are both poised for tremendous growth based on our forward-thinking approach. You will see some fun creative content and promotions from our partnership.”

FXR Racing will be outfitting the FactoryONE Sherco enduro and trials teams and supporting them at various events throughout the racing season. FXR Racing will also be producing a full line of FactoryONE Sherco branded gear for the Sherco dealer network available to consumers.

More information available at www.fxrracing.com/moto.

Main Image: @jenjofoto