Yoshimura Debuts All-New RS-12 Exhaust Systems on Suzuki RM-Z 450

After over three years in development and testing we are pleased to announce the RS-12 is here! With the help of incredibly talented factory sponsored athletes, technicians, devoted engineers and a will to raise the bar, our RS-12 has now arrived for the 2018-20 Suzuki RM-Z450.

We considered all the details when it came to the RS-12. One look and you can see it's like nothing else on the market. As you get closer you will notice the details in every place on our new dirt bike system, from the matte carbon fiber end cap with decal inlays to the precise machined joints, this system is next level.

NEW RM-Z RS-12 Features and benefits

Developed and tested in the heat of over 24 months of factory level racing.

Aggressive, intelligently designed, asymmetrical shaped RS-12 profile allows maximized muffler volume that helps manage sound, add power and provide more clearance for tire and brake caliper.

Improved performance gains, weight reduction and fit when compared to previous generation design.

Just like the works systems our Factory Racers use, RS-12 systems utilize precision machined joints. Machined joints provide a superior and exacting fit for joints by better securing the seal between two surfaces with a perfect 360 degree contact surface which translates into improved system life, fit and performance.

Works-look matte carbon fiber end cap with industry leading design and innovation end cap detailing as expected from Yoshimura

Carbon end cap covers inner cap mounted design improves durability, and eases servicing as compared to other sandwich mounting designs most commonly found in the industry.

New patent pending Precision Taper Fit (PTF) insert ring makes it easy to install and remove sound inserts and spark arrestors.

Tapered muffler body inlet design of RS-12 enables the system to be pushed forward thus helping with weight centralization without sacrificing performance.

Proudly designed, developed and made in the USA.

For more information, visit www.yoshimura-rd.com.