In the WXC class, KTM/MEPMX/Fly Racing’s Mackenzie Tricker came through to earn the WXC class win at the conclusion of Sunday’s morning race at the Ironman GNCC. AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer would come through to finish second in the WXC class with Fly/Maxxis/Pro Circuit/KTM’s Becca Sheets rounding out the final WXC podium of the season. However, attention would be turned towards Rockstar/Husqvarna/Moose Racing’s Tayla Jones as she clinched her third WXC National Championship after a hard-fought battle all year long. The 125 B/C competitor, Tommy Fortune would come through to take the overall win by over three minutes.

And check out the WXC highlights as well: