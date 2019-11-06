Results Archive
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Full Results
Upcoming
Australian SX
Wollongong
Sat Nov 9
Articles
Upcoming
Australian SX
S-X Open Auckland
Sat Nov 16
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Ironman GNCC Highlights

November 6, 2019 12:55pm

In the WXC class, KTM/MEPMX/Fly Racing’s Mackenzie Tricker came through to earn the WXC class win at the conclusion of Sunday’s morning race at the Ironman GNCC. AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer would come through to finish second in the WXC class with Fly/Maxxis/Pro Circuit/KTM’s Becca Sheets rounding out the final WXC podium of the season. However, attention would be turned towards Rockstar/Husqvarna/Moose Racing’s Tayla Jones as she clinched her third WXC National Championship after a hard-fought battle all year long. The 125 B/C competitor, Tommy Fortune would come through to take the overall win by over three minutes. 

And check out the WXC highlights as well:

Read Now
December 2019 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2019 Digital Issue Availalbe Now