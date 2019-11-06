Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Full Results
Upcoming
Australian SX
Wollongong
Sat Nov 9
Upcoming
Australian SX
S-X Open Auckland
Sat Nov 16
Full Schedule

Savatgy Spotted on a Suzuki in Europe

November 6, 2019 11:05am | by:
This isn't a very well-kept secret, but Joey Savatgy has been working to get a deal done for 2020 with the JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team. Because the team is struggling to lock in budget from sponsors and Suzuki, this deal is taking forever to get done.

But, Joey can't hide forever, because he's racing this weekend at the Paris Supercross. On the way there, he stopped by the EICMA tradeshow in Milan, Italy, where his gear sponsor Just1 pumped up Joey's appearance at their booth.

And he's standing beside a JGR Suzuki!

Again, not a huge surprise and Joey was going to have to ride something in these off-season races. Might as well get familiar with the bike you're (probably) going to ride next year.

