Results Archive
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Full Results
Upcoming
Australian SX
Wollongong
Sat Nov 9
Articles
Upcoming
Australian SX
S-X Open Auckland
Sat Nov 16
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Cooksey Interviews Matthes

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Cooksey Interviews Matthes

November 6, 2019 2:15pm
by:

FLY Racing has doubled down on its effort to produce the best performance motocross and off-road products. The Formula helmet redefined expectations in protection, ventilation, and weight. The new 2020 Vector graphic is arriving now and can be seen on FLY Racing athletes worldwide, most notably Zach Osborne on Team USA at the Motocross of Nations.

From the RHEON equipped Formula to the redesigned EVO-DST gear down to the all new FR5 boots, FLY Racing has the head-to-toe option for any riding need. Visit FLYRacing.com to see the entire line-up. 

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with a conversation with WPS’s Chris Cooksey turning the mic around and interviewing me about my path from Canada to being a mechanic and then a MX media guy.

Click here to listen to the show or listen below to get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

Read Now
December 2019 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2019 Digital Issue Availalbe Now