After a frank conversation last week about riders branding themselves via unfiltered interviews and out-of-the-box thinking, Jason Weigandt and Lucas Mirtl hook up for part two of a long chat. This time out, Mirtl explains his wild pathway from Australian freestyle motocross mechanic to accidental agent to today's role as a growing power broker in the racing world. The guy even lived on the beach at one point because he didn't have a place to live!
The December 2019 Issue
Inside the December issue of Racer X magazine: The 73rd annual FIM Motocross of Nations was a disappointment for Team USA, but there’s cause for optimism. Minicycles could be the frontier battleground in the electric-motorcycle revolution. The FIM Motocross World Championship made its debut in China, and our Jason Thomas was there. Brothers Logan and Jordan Martin rehabbed a ’96 XR400 for a race that lasts 24 straight hours. What could go wrong? And much, much more.