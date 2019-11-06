After a frank conversation last week about riders branding themselves via unfiltered interviews and out-of-the-box thinking, Jason Weigandt and Lucas Mirtl hook up for part two of a long chat. This time out, Mirtl explains his wild pathway from Australian freestyle motocross mechanic to accidental agent to today's role as a growing power broker in the racing world. The guy even lived on the beach at one point because he didn't have a place to live!

