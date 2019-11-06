Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Full Results
Upcoming
Australian SX
Wollongong
Sat Nov 9
Articles
Upcoming
Australian SX
S-X Open Auckland
Sat Nov 16
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: What's An Agent Do? Part 2

Exhaust Podcast What's An Agent Do? Part 2

November 6, 2019 11:40am
by:

After a frank conversation last week about riders branding themselves via unfiltered interviews and out-of-the-box thinking, Jason Weigandt and Lucas Mirtl hook up for part two of a long chat. This time out, Mirtl explains his wild pathway from Australian freestyle motocross mechanic to accidental agent to today's role as a growing power broker in the racing world. The guy even lived on the beach at one point because he didn't have a place to live!

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Racer X Illustrated Motocross Magazine

The December 2019 Issue

Inside the December issue of Racer X magazine: The 73rd annual FIM Motocross of Nations was a disappointment for Team USA, but there’s cause for optimism. Minicycles could be the frontier battleground in the electric-motorcycle revolution. The FIM Motocross World Championship made its debut in China, and our Jason Thomas was there. Brothers Logan and Jordan Martin rehabbed a ’96 XR400 for a race that lasts 24 straight hours. What could go wrong? And much, much more.

Read the Issue Now Preview the Issue Now
