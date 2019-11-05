Here's some info from Suzuki:

Inspired by the legendary DR-Z800 Dakar Rally bike that proved Suzuki could take on the planet’s most rigorous off-road event and the DR800S, also known as the DR-Big, that was powerful and nimble for its size, the new generation of V-STROM 1050 models share similar characteristics with its distinct design and electrifying colors that hearken back to its historical race livery. The V-STROM 1050XT model comes coated in the Championship Yellow color that resembles the legendary DR-Z rally bike while the orange and white combination pays respectful homage to the DR-Big. Whether on-or-off road, commuting, or sport-riding, the all-new V-STROM is poised to help riders master their own adventure.

2020 V-STROM 1050

Riding on cast aluminum wheels, the new V-STROM 1050 arrives in trim, new black and gray bodywork. The updated 1037cc V-twin engine has more horsepower than ever before, retaining its strong pull in the lower RPM range with good fuel economy while complying with worldwide emissions standards.

The V-STROM 1050 can take on diverse road conditions, or adjust to the rider's preference through its advanced electronic aids including new Ride-by-Wire dual electronic throttle assemblies, refined traction control with four sensitivity modes, a new three-mode Drive Mode Selector to select power delivery characteristics, and a new Easy Start System that make start-ups quick and easy.

Above the new, vibration-damping tapered aluminum handlebar is the V-STROM’s all-new, multifunction instrument panel that presents all required information and rider necessities on a full LCD screen via a clean and intuitive layout. Overhead of the instrument panel is a mounting bar that’s ideal for putting accessories like a GPS in the rider’s forward vision. Located near the left side of the instrument panel and mounting bar is a new USB port is that can power a GPS, smartphone or other accessories.

In addition to the upgrades found on the V-STROM 1050, additional features have been integrated into the V-STROM 1050XT and the V-STROM 1050XT Adventure models through the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.). These new V-STROM’s now lead the Adventure category in technology as this advanced suite of features is interconnected to a new ECM via a Controller Area Network (CAN) wire harness that quickly transmits information from a new six-direction, three-axis IMU.

The S.I.R.S. includes Cruise Control that effectively maintains road speed though the new Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle bodies. The updated Motion Track Antilock & Combined Brake System now includes a Hill Hold Control system to aid the rider when stopped uphill while the Slope Dependent Control System helps manage braking force to avoid rear wheel lift when riding downhill. The Motion Track Brake System also includes a Load Dependent Control System that monitors and retains braking force information to optimize braking force when riding with a passenger or heavy cargo. Each element of S.I.R.S. provides V-STROM 1050XT riders stress-free use and convenience during long distance adventures, commuting, or pleasure riding.

The V-STROM 1050XT comes with a new adjustable, wind-tunnel developed windscreen, redesigned handguards and mirrors, a new height-adjustable two piece seat, plus a rugged accessory bar and center-stand, and much more. The 1050XT has two exciting color schemes; the Championship Yellow color that resembles the legendary DR-Z rally bike while the Orange and White combination pays respectful homage to the DR-Big.