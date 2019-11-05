The 2019 Paris Supercross will take place this weekend at Paris La Défense Arena, which will host the event for the third time. For years, the Paris Supercross was really referred to as Bercy, for the town just outside of the city that hosted the event. Then the race moved to Lille, about 90 minutes away. Then a new stadium inside Paris itself welcomed racing back to the city of lights. Paris is, without a doubt, the granddaddy of them all when it comes to the big money, bright lights, big show of off-season international supercross events.

Here’s the latest on the 2019 running of an event billed as “200% Show.”

First, the pre-entry list was released the last week of October but we’re going to take a look at some highlights and updates from it.

Who’s Out

Zach Osborne — Kidney Stones | Out

Unfortunately, news broke on Monday that Zach Osborne would not be racing this year’s event due to kidney stones. We texted with Osborne about this issue and asked if he really just needed more time to recover after all the time spent prepping for the 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, but he confirmed that it was not, and he's actually felt great lately, until the kidney stone issue. Looks like the next time we will see Zacho behind the gates will be at Anaheim 1.

Marvin Musquin — Knee | Out

Still unable to ride after suffering a knee injury at the final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in August, Marvin won’t be able to race in front of his people. Jason Weigandt caught up to Marv on an episode of the Exhaust Podcast after the 2020 KTM team intro to check in for an update on his knee injury, his continuing work with Aldon Baker, and more. Make sure to give it a listen.