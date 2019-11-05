By Jay Clark

The goal of this project was to simply pin it. Jay Clark wanted to build the best two dual sports possible for himself and his son. Since they are the most popular bikes in the category, why not start with two KTM 500 EXC-Fs? Because what is the fun in that? The 350 EXC-F is lighter and nimbler, and Cylinder Works has a Big Bore kit for it that makes it a 366cc, but that difference, combined with the other mods, gives you a race bike feel on a dual sport bike.

We had two bikes for this project: a 2019 and a 2017. Race Tech did the 2017 motor and made over 50 horsepower! Twisted Development did the work on the 2019 model and their numbers were the same. The stock units are very corked-up with only 34 horsepower stock, which is fine for just cruising. We wanted to get a little more aggressive and make a race bike feel on a street legal dual sport bike.

Aside from the motor modifications, there were a few parts to making these bikes great. Weight was added to the clutch for more tractable power and less flame out incidents. Blais Racing made those weight kits and they are worth every penny. Also, the blinkers were a custom setup and tucked in with blinker relays. SAR made these and these are must-haves. SAR makes a number of custom plug and play items for the KTM EXC-F’s, and these make a big difference for the guy modifying his EXC-F. After a few trips on the trail you learn the things you want to change and after running your battery dead a few times, from keeping the key on, you will want to call them up. The switches for the lights and blinkers allow you run the clutch perch where you would like since it is slimmer and the same goes for the front brake side with the starter/kill switch.

We tested these on the mean streets and dirt of Perris, California. We cruised from Perris MX up through the city of Perris until we hit a dirt road. From there we chased trails until we found ourselves on top of a mountain looking down on the track. The power on these 350s felt like 500s. In fact, they may even be a little better. The throttle response is like a motocross bike and the power felt like a 350 SX-F, not an EXC-F. The power was most fun once we got into the dirt, as trails and obstacles we so easily negotiated. The power is sharp and strong, allowing you to power your way through anything. I’d put these up against a 500 EXC-F any day.

