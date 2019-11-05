Racer X Films: 2017 and 2019 KTM 350 EXC-F Bike Builds
By Jay Clark
The goal of this project was to simply pin it. Jay Clark wanted to build the best two dual sports possible for himself and his son. Since they are the most popular bikes in the category, why not start with two KTM 500 EXC-Fs? Because what is the fun in that? The 350 EXC-F is lighter and nimbler, and Cylinder Works has a Big Bore kit for it that makes it a 366cc, but that difference, combined with the other mods, gives you a race bike feel on a dual sport bike.
We had two bikes for this project: a 2019 and a 2017. Race Tech did the 2017 motor and made over 50 horsepower! Twisted Development did the work on the 2019 model and their numbers were the same. The stock units are very corked-up with only 34 horsepower stock, which is fine for just cruising. We wanted to get a little more aggressive and make a race bike feel on a street legal dual sport bike.
Aside from the motor modifications, there were a few parts to making these bikes great. Weight was added to the clutch for more tractable power and less flame out incidents. Blais Racing made those weight kits and they are worth every penny. Also, the blinkers were a custom setup and tucked in with blinker relays. SAR made these and these are must-haves. SAR makes a number of custom plug and play items for the KTM EXC-F’s, and these make a big difference for the guy modifying his EXC-F. After a few trips on the trail you learn the things you want to change and after running your battery dead a few times, from keeping the key on, you will want to call them up. The switches for the lights and blinkers allow you run the clutch perch where you would like since it is slimmer and the same goes for the front brake side with the starter/kill switch.
We tested these on the mean streets and dirt of Perris, California. We cruised from Perris MX up through the city of Perris until we hit a dirt road. From there we chased trails until we found ourselves on top of a mountain looking down on the track. The power on these 350s felt like 500s. In fact, they may even be a little better. The throttle response is like a motocross bike and the power felt like a 350 SX-F, not an EXC-F. The power was most fun once we got into the dirt, as trails and obstacles we so easily negotiated. The power is sharp and strong, allowing you to power your way through anything. I’d put these up against a 500 EXC-F any day.
SAR
SAR Easy Fit Under Fender LED Tail Light and License Plate Mounting Plate, Clear Lens LED Turn Signals with OE Style Connector (Front and Rear), Smart Flasher – LED Turn Signal Relay, Direct Plug-in Dash Indicator Rewire Kit, Key Switch Eliminator (Allows you to take off the OE key switch), Over/Under Start/Stop Switch (Kill button does not lock down), SAR Keyed Kill Switch (A key switch that doesn’t kill the battery!), Multi-function Light Control Switch (OFF – LOW – HIGH)
www.sicassracing.com
Cylinder Works
2mm Big Bore Cylinder Kit 366cc, Includes Forged Vertex Piston and Top-End Gasket Kit
www.cylinder-works.com
Twisted Development
Vortex X-10 ECU & Mapping, Head Porting to Match the Big Bore Cylinder (2019 #101)
www.td-racing.com
Race Tech
Suspension Re-Valve and Setup on Both Bikes, Head Porting to Match the Big Bore Cylinder (2017 #133)
www.racetech.com
FMF Racing
SS Header, Alum F 4.1 RCT Muffler
www.fmfracing.com
Blais Racing Services
Clutch Weight, Smog Delete for Closed Course Competition Use
www.blaisracingservices.com
Supersprox
Front 14T, Rear 51T Gold Stealth Sprocket, Gold Enduro O-Ring Chain
www.supersproxusa.com
IMS
Large Tank, Coolant Catch Can
www.imsproducts.com
MotoMinded
Adjustable Light Mount with Dimmer Set Up (2019 #101)
www.motominded.com
Baja Designs
Head Lights
www.bajadesigns.com
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit with Toxic Yellow, Pre-printed Number Plate Backgrounds
www.decalmx.com
Works Connection
Factory II Stand, Front & Rears Brake Caps, Clutch Master Cylinder Cap, Rotating Bar Clamp, Steering Stem Nut
www.worksconnection.com
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
www.scar-racing.com
Dunlop
AT81 Front (90/90-21), AT81 Rear (120/90-18)
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com
Uni Filter
Two Stage Air Filter
www.unifilter.com
TM Designworks
Rear Chain Guide
www.tmdesignworks.com
Hinson Clutch Components
Clutch Plates and Outer Cover
www.hinsonracing.com
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
www.motoseat.com
Motion Pro
Titan Throttle Tube, Grip Glue
www.motionpro.com
Renthal
603 Fat Bars, Grips
www.renthal.com
Bullet Proof designs
Rear Swingarm Guard, Radiator Guards, Rear Disc and Caliper Guard
www.bulletproofdesigns.com
Tusk
Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket, Complete Wheelset, Oversized Rotor Front, Rotor Rear, Brake and Sprocket Hardware
www.tuskoffroad.com
Enduro Engineering
Clutch Cylinder Guard, Hand Guards
www.enduroeng.com
UFO Plastic
Full Plastic Kit Orange (2019 #101), Full Plastic Kit Flo Orange (2017 #133)
www.ufoplasticusa.com
P3 Carbon
Carbon Skid Plate
www.p3carbon.com
Double Take Mirrors
Folding 4” Rear View Mirrors
www.doubletakemirror.com
KTM Parts
Frame Guards, Two-Stroke Air Filter Cage
www.ktm.com/us/ktmpowerpartsus/
