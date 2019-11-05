Cody Webb Switches from KTM to FactoryONE Sherco

We've heard Sherco, a brand established in trials, is about to make a big push in American enduro and cross country racing. The first bit of news drops today as multi-time AMA EnduroCross Champion Cody Webb makes the move from the FMF KTM Factory Off-Road team to Sherco. Webb and KTM announced they had parted ways last week.

We believe there is more Sherco news coming soon, with more riders announced to the brand in the near future. For now, Webb is the headliner. The FactoryONE Sherco PR is below:

Spring Branch, TX—FactoryONE Sherco is proud to welcome Cody Webb to the FactoryONE Sherco Enduro team. The Californian recently signed a multi-year agreement to ride the SE 300 Factory Sherco in Hard Enduro, AMA EnduroCross presented by Fox, plus many other prestigious events globally.

“I am super excited about representing Sherco USA. I had a great relationship with them on the trials side in the past, before making the switch to enduro and having more success than I ever imagined. I’m now looking forward to riding with a brand I believe in and promoting the sport of hard enduro and trials. Sherco USA is giving me the opportunity to do what I love most and help achieve my future racing goals,” said Webb.

Like the majority of top hard enduro racers, Cody got his professional start riding trials, and not just for any team. Cody rode for Ryan Young himself. Beginning when Cody was 15, he joined the Ryan Young Products Trials Team aboard a Sherco. Cody immediately became one of the top stars in trials. In his many years on the team he learned and honed his skills, eventually reaching his goal of becoming the 2010 AMA/NATC Mototrials Champion.