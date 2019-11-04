Looking back on it, it’s easy to say, should you have gotten surgery right away and maybe ridden some outdoors? Or did you make it worse by testing outdoors and whatnot?

I don't think it necessarily needed surgery right away because there was nothing torn or anything. It was just kind of like a sprain. Honestly the doctors could never really tell me what was wrong with it. It wasn’t the doctors’ fault, but the MRI didn’t show anything. X-rays were fine. CT scan was fine. So I had a little bit of a nerve issue, but I’ve kind of had that for a little while. So they went in and fixed that stuff up just in case that was it. Then they also did a tendon release for basically tendonitis. That didn’t really help it out. So then we got some ultrasounds on it. You could still see that the tendon was really just fired up. So I had it in a brace, basically wearing it like a cast for a month. I went back in to the doctor and it was just pretty much worse than it was whenever I went in the month before. So they were like, there’s something going on in there. So they went in and it was just encased with scar tissue. My tendon was just pretty much stuck in there. My tendon wasn’t moving. So once they cleaned all the scar tissue out and got it moving again, I was able to get some therapy on it. Then it started getting better a lot quicker. But absolutely, if I would have taken off from the day I did it in Dallas and not raced the next two weekends, I feel like it probably would have been better in a month or less. But just racing that first weekend just made it so much worse.

Your crash is what started it but it also sounds like a bit of a wear and tear issue you had going on inside.

Yeah. It’s kind of hard to say exactly what happened to it. The doctor, on the last surgery, he was like, “I’ve never seen anything like that in my life. I don’t honestly know what to tell you as far as the recovery of it. I’ve only done one surgery where I’ve seen a tendon that was stuck that bad. I’ve never done that in my life.” So he didn’t know how it happened.

Why did you want to jump to the guys that you tried to beat for all those years now? Whether it was Factory Connection/GEICO Honda or whether it was TLD. You’re now on the team you tried to beat for so long.

TLD, I went there whenever I was getting out of my GEICO contract and TK [Tyler Keefe, Team Manager] gave me an opportunity there. I liked TLD a lot and TK. Him and I worked really well together, but at some point sometimes it’s just good for a little bit of a change and trying to better myself. The bike last year, I wasn’t gelling with it that great. We did a lot of work on it and we got it a lot better, but it just still wasn’t exactly where I wanted it to be. I felt like it was kind of time for a change. I talked to Mitch [Payton] a little bit and it seemed like if I wanted to win and take my game to the next level then that would be a good place to start there.