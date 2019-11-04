Steward Baylor Claims Fourth AMA National Enduro Title
STANTON, Ala. – KTM-supported rider Steward Baylor Jr. claimed his fourth-career AMA National Enduro Championship on Sunday with a big victory aboard his Tely Energy Racing KTM at the final round in Stanton, Alabama. His brother and teammate, Grant, finished a close second on the day to claim the runner-up position in the overall championship. Additionally, KTM-supported rider Russell Bobbitt rounded out the overall podium to give KTM a 1-2-3 sweep at the season finale.
Steward came into the final round with a 26-point lead in the championship, knowing that all he needed to do was maintain a solid pace to claim the title. However, from the start of the opening test it was clear that he was going for nothing less than a win as he claimed the test-one victory by five seconds. He took third in test-two before going on to finish second to Grant in the next three tests, bringing the race-win down to a head-to-head battle in the final test of the day. Steward kept his focus sharp as he battled his way to victory, besting his brother Grant by five seconds in test six and finishing one-second ahead in the overall battle.
Steward Baylor: “I told myself before the day started that I was going to just ride to claim the championship but that all changed when the helmet got strapped. My day started strong with a test-win but by test five Grant had pulled ahead again and I knew I would have to give it everything I had. I can honestly say I don’t think I have ever had a better test. It was unreal after 60 race miles!”
Antti Kallonen: “Congratulations to Steward on his fourth National Enduro title and also to his brother Grant, who put up a good fight to finish second for the season.”
With a valiant fight at the season finale, Grant finished a very close second with a total of three test-wins on the day. Unfortunately for Grant, he wasn’t able to maintain as much consistency as his brother, which caused him to fall just short of the overall win. With five victories this season – the most of any rider – Grant was able to secure an impressive runner-up position in the overall championship despite missing the first round due to injury.
NE Pro1 Results
1. Steward Baylor Jr., KTM
2. Grant Baylor, KTM
3. Russell Bobbitt, KTM
NE1 Pro Championship Standings
1. Steward Baylor Jr., 270 points
2. Grant Baylor, 239
3. Evan Smith, 191