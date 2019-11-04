Steward Baylor Claims Fourth AMA National Enduro Title

STANTON, Ala. – KTM-supported rider Steward Baylor Jr. claimed his fourth-career AMA National Enduro Championship on Sunday with a big victory aboard his Tely Energy Racing KTM at the final round in Stanton, Alabama. His brother and teammate, Grant, finished a close second on the day to claim the runner-up position in the overall championship. Additionally, KTM-supported rider Russell Bobbitt rounded out the overall podium to give KTM a 1-2-3 sweep at the season finale.

Steward came into the final round with a 26-point lead in the championship, knowing that all he needed to do was maintain a solid pace to claim the title. However, from the start of the opening test it was clear that he was going for nothing less than a win as he claimed the test-one victory by five seconds. He took third in test-two before going on to finish second to Grant in the next three tests, bringing the race-win down to a head-to-head battle in the final test of the day. Steward kept his focus sharp as he battled his way to victory, besting his brother Grant by five seconds in test six and finishing one-second ahead in the overall battle.