The Paris Supercross—considered the longest-running and most prestigious of the traditional off-season international supercross circuit—is coming this weekend, but one rider originally on the roster will not be in it. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Zach Osborne announced today that he's out for the weekend due to a battle with kidney stones.

With Osborne pulling out of this race and fellow Team USA member Jason Anderson scratching from expected appearances at Red Bull Straight Rhythm and Monster Energy Cup (and Justin Cooper breaking a bone in his hand at Motocross of Nations) it can easily lead to speculation that the extra effort these three riders put in to prepare for MXoN has sidelined their off-season. We texted briefly with Osborne this morning and he told us this issue has nothing to do with time spent for MXoN. He's actually felt great lately, until the kidney stone issue.