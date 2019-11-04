I had a conversation with a friend on the phone the other day. We talked, as we often do, in amazement at the animal-instincts of the hero riders at the front of the pack. Do not try to apply rational thought to riders that win races. Their minds operate on another channel, another level, another plane. They’re animals. They operate on instinct.

That’s not easy when your mind is slammed with all the potential rational thoughts that could cloud the mind of a dirt bike racer. For one, the chances of injury are irrationally high. Broken bones are only a matter of when, not if. Some crashes could be even worse than that. Second, consider the level or work and effort needed to make it to the top level. From sacrificing everything as a kid in hopes of making it, to sacrificing everything as an adult to actually make it—and even at the very top the pay is still not commensurate to the risk and work, at least in comparison to many other professional sports. A lot of this makes no sense. It’s a massive mental exercise to not even notice these things, live in the moment, and boil the focus down to one thing: hit this turn harder, get on these brakes later, scrub that jump harder.

As we dove deep into this psyche during this conversation, I cited my latest example: Friday practice day at Red Bull Straight Rhythm. There, Travis Pastrana, Ryan Villopoto, and Josh Hansen toyed with a difficult triple-quad-triple rhythm section. Note that these three riders are no longer full-time racers, and they have no real rational or financial incentive to try a difficult jump combo. On two-strokes. On practice day. At a race that counts for basically nothing.

Later, Tyler Bowers nailed the section. Bowers is a real full-timer still, but he was jumping the jumps on a 1991 KX500.

None of this made sense, but that’s what made it awesome. Villopoto kept lining up the quad and clipped it hard with his rear wheel. He survived and should have quit when he was ahead, but, nope, he was operating on instinct. He had to get this quad so he could win! So he headed back to the start, tried the line again and cased it so freaking hard. This was an impact and it immediately looked like Ryan had hurt his chest or shoulder from slamming into the bars.

Josh Hansen's triple-quad-triple line at the 2019 Red Bull Straight Rhythm