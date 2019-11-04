Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports Announces 2020 Lineup

Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports has announced that Jacob Hayes and Josh Osby will race the 250SX West Region of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Hayes, who is currently racing in the Australian Supercross Championship, finished 11th in the 2019 250SX West Region standings in his rookie season. Hayes finished a season-high fifth at the Oakland Supercross at the end of January.

“We are pumped to have Jacob as part of the team, he brings a ton of knowledge about our sport and has the drive to prove what he came to accomplish on a supercross track,” the team announced on Instagram. “Jacob will be riding alongside his new teammate, @joshosby70 , for the 2020 SX season. We couldn’t be happier with this line up!”

Hayes will be joined by Osby, who is currently second in the SX2 class of the Australian Supercross Championship after two rounds. Osby finished 12th in the 250SX East Region last year. He finished a season-high eighth back-to-back weekends in Daytona and Indianapolis.