Adam Sterry to Race MXGP Class in 2020 with JD Gunnex KTM Racing

Adam Sterry took to Instagram today to announce he has signed with the JD Gunnex KTM Racing team to compete in the MXGP class in the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship. Sterry competed in the MX2 class with the F&H Racing Team for the last several years, including finishing sixth in the MX2 class in the 2019 championship. However, Sterry was forced to move out of the MX2 class due to the age restriction and the F&H Racing Team announced that Mikkel Haarup, Roan Van De Moosdijk, and Mathys Boisrame would complete the MX2 lineup for 2020.

“Excited and happy to be riding for @jdgunnexktmracingteam in @mxgp World Championship and the ADAC in 2020! Excited to be back on a KTM and start getting to work on the 450!” Sterry said on Instagram.

Sterry’s season-best was a fourth-place overall finish at the MXGP of Czech Republic after 6-2 moto finishes.