Darian Sanayei is coming off of a year filled plagued by injury and illness. He suffered a knee injury and felt the lasting effects of the Epstein-Barr Virus throughout the entire 2019 FIM Motocross World Championship. Sanayei finished a season-best ninth overall at the MXGP of France on May 26, after finishing 10-13, but the 23-year-old will be forced to move out of the MX2 class of the FIM Motocross World Championship next year (as he’s hit the class age limit). However, he isn’t fully committed to the MXGP class for 2020, as he wants to return home to America to compete in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

On Friday evening, Racer X spoke with the 23 year-old who is marshalling together support to compete at the Paris Supercross next weekend. Here’s what Sanayei had to say about his off-season, his plans for 2020, and more.

Racer X: Darian, Halloween is now behind us and it’s time to get back to work. What are you up to this first day of November 2019?

Darian Sanayei: Today I just went to the Kawasaki test track to do some supercross and was riding with Cameron McAdoo up there and doing some training and practicing and getting out there on that supercross track. Now I’m just having some lunch and then we’re going to head home.

And you just finished up another full season of FIM Motocross World Championship racing.

Yeah, so I did one year, 2016, in the European MX Championship and then I raced in the [FIM Motocross] World Championship in 2017, 2018, and 2019. So I’ve been in Europe for four years and in the GPs for three years.