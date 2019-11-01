Racerhead #44

JIM JANNARD (DC)

Oakley founder Jim Jannard owns a place in motocross history as arguably the single most successful business to ever come out of the sport. He started Oakley in 1975 as a motorcycle grip company, selling product at Southern California motocross and BMX races out of the trunk of his car. Once he got into goggles, the company began growing, and then Oakley eyewear made it into the mainstream. Next came athletic wear, shoes, golf—everything Oakley made turned to gold. The company went public in 1995 and then was purchased in 2007 by Luxottica for $2.1 billion. According to Forbes magazine, he is worth $2.9 billion, making him #306 on the Forbes 400 List.

After Oakley, Jannard invented RED Digital Cinema Cameras, which have been used to make such epic films as Avatar and The Hobbit. And then more recently he decided to dive into the smartphone market with his highly anticipated Hydrogen phone. The idea was to make a holographic smartphone to compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung. Unfortunately, the ambitious project proved to be more difficult than he planned. Last weekend he announced that he was done with the Hydrogen project.

"I have spent the past 45 years building 'inventions wrapped in art," posted Jannard on a Hydrogen users message board. "Just now turning 70 and having a few health issues, it is now time for me to retire. I will be shutting down the HYDROGEN project, ending a career that has included Oakley, RED Digital Cinema and HYDROGEN. I am very proud to have worked with many great people over the years who have signed on to the vision. RED Digital Cinema will continue stronger than ever with Jarred, Tommy and Jamin at the controls. Komodo is about to be launched… and the HYDROGEN One will continue to be supported in the future. I want to thank everyone for the support I have felt over the years…"

Hydrogen may not have worked out for Jim Jannard, but man has he had a great run!

DUBYA WORLD VETS (Matthes)

As DC mentioned, there is some racing going on this weekend as the Dubya USA World Vet Championships kick off at Glen Helen. There will be racers from all over the world there taking on the Hills of Helen, and the +30 Pro class promises to be pretty stacked, as I heard Ivan Tedesco and Josh Grant are signed up. Despite not having been off a starting gate in some time, I have decided to head down there and race myself. Thanks to John Anderson at Dubya USA for the push with this, as well as Kris Keefer endlessly nagging me to race.

Last time I raced a dirt bike was either 2009 or 2010, and it was at this very event, so I'll be making my return to a track that gets stupid rough and choppy. Yeah, seems like a GREAT idea, right? This is probably one of the worst ideas I've ever had, to be honest, and I'm going to be in a world of pain if I make it through four motos over the two days. I've been trying to ride twice a week the last month or so to somewhat be ready, but right around the 10-minute mark, I start getting tired and my hands and arms become painful. This can't be a good sign, right?

Anyways, Ryan Gauld from Guaranteed MX is flying down from Canada (thanks for the loaner bike, Yamaha!), and we'll be going down there later today. Thanks to my sponsors Yamaha, Fly, EKS Brand, Works Connection, Michelin, Race Tech, Pro Taper, Alpinestars, Maxima, Pro Filter, Roost MX, Firepower, and whoever else I forgot! May God be with me....

LAMBO MOTOCROSSERS? (Andras Hegyi)

Last weekend, the last round of the 11th Lamborghini Super Trofeo was held at the Circuit of Jerez, Spain, one of the world's iconic MotoGP tracks. The four-day event had eight races. The continental titles were decided (the series has three regional championships held in Europe, Asia, and North America) and also the world titles in four different categories. The field had more than 50 cars, and among them there were two very well-known motocross stars as well. Multi-time AMA champion Chad Reed and nine-time FIM Motocross World Champion Antonio Cairoli both put on impressive performances in front of 15,000 spectators.

Reed is just getting into this—he raced his maiden car racing series this year in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo. The 37-year-old participated in five rounds of the six-race series in the Super Trofeo North America Championship, driving at Watkins Glen (New York), Road America (Wisconsin), Virginia International Raceway (Virginia), and Laguna Seca (California). At Jerez, in the two-race season finale of the Super Trofeo North America, Reed won the first time out and then placed third, while in the World Finals Reed won the first round again then backed it up with a second. With his amazing performance Reed became world champion in the Lamborghini Cup class.