Build by Dirt ‘N Iron

Back in 2016 I bought a 2012 Suzuki RM-Z450 from Sebastien Tortelli. We met in front of Starbucks, I gave it a short test ride in the parking lot, and we sealed the deal. This used to be Yoshimura Suzuki’s bike before Sebastien got it. Four years later, and more than 120 hours on the clock, the bike felt a little tired. I thought she deserved a second chance and decided to take the bike down to the frame and do a complete overhaul. The plan was simple… make her better than new!

I had a lot of fun building this bike, and I went through absolutely everything: engine, suspension, bearings, wheels, drivetrain, brakes, seat, plastics, etc. I also documented all the work in the rebuild videos on my Youtube channel. The modifications we did to this bike amplify all the good points about the RM-Z, including user-friendly power, good suspension, stock reliability, and of course great turning. With a little bit of love and a lot of elbow grease, this older MX bike got a new life and is now definitely better than new. Here's the products I used:

Wrench Rabbit

Full Hot Rods Bottom-End Kit with Gaskets and Bearings, Vertex Complete Piston Kit (ring, pin and clips), Hot Cams Cam Chain

www.wrenchrabbit.com

Hot Cams

Stage-Two Intake Cam

hotcamsinc.com

FMF Racing

Full Exhaust System

fmfracing.com

Supersprox

Front and Rear Sprocket, MX Chain

supersproxusa.com

Factory Links

Linkage Bearing Kit, Swingarm Bearing Kit

shopfactorylinks.com

Dunlop

MX33 Front, MX33 Rear

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

Tusk

Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket, Complete Wheelset, Oversized Rotor Front, Rotor Rear, Brake and Sprocket Hardware, Front and Rear Brake Lines

www.tuskoffroad.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Full Clutch kit - Basket, Inner Hub, Pressure Plate and Fibers, Steels and Springs Clutch Kit and Cover

www.hinsonracing.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

Factory Connection

Suspension Re-Valve and Setup

www.factoryconnection.com/

MotoSeat

Custom Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

Works Connection

Front and Rear Brake Cap, Rotating Bar Mount Front Brake, Hour Meter and Mount, Stand, Clutch Perch Assembly, Front Brake Lever, Radiator Braces, Rear Caliper Guard, Rear Master Cylinder Guard

www.worksconnection.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds, Full MX Plastics Kit- All Plastic Pieces

www.decalmx.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

www.scar-racing.com

Renthal

604 Fat Bars

www.renthal.com

Fasst Company

Rear Brake Clevis

fasstco.com

TM Designworks

Rear Chain Guide, Chain/Swing Slider

www.tmdesignworks.com

Cometic

Engine Gasket Kit

cometic.com

Vapor Honing Restorations

Hydroblasting Services

vaporhoningtechnologies.com

Boyesen

Supercooler Kit

boyesen.com

Pro Factory Hoses

Red Silicone Hoses

profactoryhoses.com

Suzuki Cycles

OEM Valve Train

suzukicycles.com

Nihilo Concepts

Frame Grip Tape

nihiloconcepts.com