Racer X Films: 2012 Suzuki RM-Z450 Bike Build

November 1, 2019 3:30pm | by:

Build by Dirt ‘N Iron 

Back in 2016 I bought a 2012 Suzuki RM-Z450 from Sebastien Tortelli. We met in front of Starbucks, I gave it a short test ride in the parking lot, and we sealed the deal. This used to be Yoshimura Suzuki’s bike before Sebastien got it. Four years later, and more than 120 hours on the clock, the bike felt a little tired. I thought she deserved a second chance and decided to take the bike down to the frame and do a complete overhaul. The plan was simple… make her better than new! 

I had a lot of fun building this bike, and I went through absolutely everything: engine, suspension, bearings, wheels, drivetrain, brakes, seat, plastics, etc. I also documented all the work in the rebuild videos on my Youtube channel. The modifications we did to this bike amplify all the good points about the RM-Z, including user-friendly power, good suspension, stock reliability, and of course great turning. With a little bit of love and a lot of elbow grease, this older MX bike got a new life and is now definitely better than new. Here's the products I used:

Wrench Rabbit

Full Hot Rods Bottom-End Kit with Gaskets and Bearings, Vertex Complete Piston Kit (ring, pin and clips), Hot Cams Cam Chain
www.wrenchrabbit.com

Hot Cams

Stage-Two Intake Cam
hotcamsinc.com

FMF Racing

Full Exhaust System
fmfracing.com

Supersprox

Front and Rear Sprocket, MX Chain
supersproxusa.com 

Factory Links

Linkage Bearing Kit, Swingarm Bearing Kit
shopfactorylinks.com 

Dunlop

MX33 Front, MX33 Rear 
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com 

Tusk

Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket, Complete Wheelset, Oversized Rotor Front, Rotor Rear, Brake and Sprocket Hardware, Front and Rear Brake Lines
www.tuskoffroad.com 

Hinson Clutch Components

Full Clutch kit - Basket, Inner Hub, Pressure Plate and Fibers, Steels and Springs Clutch Kit and Cover
www.hinsonracing.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter
www.unifilter.com 

Factory Connection

Suspension Re-Valve and Setup
www.factoryconnection.com/

MotoSeat

Custom Seat Cover
www.motoseat.com 

Works Connection

Front and Rear Brake Cap, Rotating Bar Mount Front Brake, Hour Meter and Mount, Stand, Clutch Perch Assembly, Front Brake Lever, Radiator Braces, Rear Caliper Guard, Rear Master Cylinder Guard
www.worksconnection.com 

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds, Full MX Plastics Kit- All Plastic Pieces
www.decalmx.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs
www.scar-racing.com

Renthal

604 Fat Bars
www.renthal.com

Fasst Company

Rear Brake Clevis
fasstco.com 

TM Designworks

Rear Chain Guide, Chain/Swing Slider
www.tmdesignworks.com

Cometic

Engine Gasket Kit
cometic.com

Vapor Honing Restorations

Hydroblasting Services
vaporhoningtechnologies.com

Boyesen

Supercooler Kit
boyesen.com

Pro Factory Hoses

Red Silicone Hoses
profactoryhoses.com

Suzuki Cycles

OEM Valve Train
suzukicycles.com

Nihilo Concepts

Frame Grip Tape
nihiloconcepts.com

ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT

Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.

ABOUT NAMURA TECHNOLOGIES

Pistons and Gaskets Coming from decades of Powersports aftermarket manufacturing, Namura continues to impress riders and dealers alike with their aggressive development and innovative product design and manufacturing in MX and ATV Pistons and Gaskets. Based out of the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Namura is taking piston quality and durability to another level.

