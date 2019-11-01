Racer X Films: 2012 Suzuki RM-Z450 Bike Build
Build by Dirt ‘N Iron
Back in 2016 I bought a 2012 Suzuki RM-Z450 from Sebastien Tortelli. We met in front of Starbucks, I gave it a short test ride in the parking lot, and we sealed the deal. This used to be Yoshimura Suzuki’s bike before Sebastien got it. Four years later, and more than 120 hours on the clock, the bike felt a little tired. I thought she deserved a second chance and decided to take the bike down to the frame and do a complete overhaul. The plan was simple… make her better than new!
I had a lot of fun building this bike, and I went through absolutely everything: engine, suspension, bearings, wheels, drivetrain, brakes, seat, plastics, etc. I also documented all the work in the rebuild videos on my Youtube channel. The modifications we did to this bike amplify all the good points about the RM-Z, including user-friendly power, good suspension, stock reliability, and of course great turning. With a little bit of love and a lot of elbow grease, this older MX bike got a new life and is now definitely better than new. Here's the products I used:
Wrench Rabbit
Full Hot Rods Bottom-End Kit with Gaskets and Bearings, Vertex Complete Piston Kit (ring, pin and clips), Hot Cams Cam Chain
www.wrenchrabbit.com
Hot Cams
Stage-Two Intake Cam
hotcamsinc.com
FMF Racing
Full Exhaust System
fmfracing.com
Supersprox
Front and Rear Sprocket, MX Chain
supersproxusa.com
Factory Links
Linkage Bearing Kit, Swingarm Bearing Kit
shopfactorylinks.com
Dunlop
MX33 Front, MX33 Rear
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com
Tusk
Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket, Complete Wheelset, Oversized Rotor Front, Rotor Rear, Brake and Sprocket Hardware, Front and Rear Brake Lines
www.tuskoffroad.com
Hinson Clutch Components
Full Clutch kit - Basket, Inner Hub, Pressure Plate and Fibers, Steels and Springs Clutch Kit and Cover
www.hinsonracing.com
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
www.unifilter.com
Factory Connection
Suspension Re-Valve and Setup
www.factoryconnection.com/
MotoSeat
Custom Seat Cover
www.motoseat.com
Works Connection
Front and Rear Brake Cap, Rotating Bar Mount Front Brake, Hour Meter and Mount, Stand, Clutch Perch Assembly, Front Brake Lever, Radiator Braces, Rear Caliper Guard, Rear Master Cylinder Guard
www.worksconnection.com
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds, Full MX Plastics Kit- All Plastic Pieces
www.decalmx.com
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
www.scar-racing.com
Renthal
604 Fat Bars
www.renthal.com
Fasst Company
Rear Brake Clevis
fasstco.com
TM Designworks
Rear Chain Guide, Chain/Swing Slider
www.tmdesignworks.com
Cometic
Engine Gasket Kit
cometic.com
Vapor Honing Restorations
Hydroblasting Services
vaporhoningtechnologies.com
Boyesen
Supercooler Kit
boyesen.com
Pro Factory Hoses
Red Silicone Hoses
profactoryhoses.com
Suzuki Cycles
OEM Valve Train
suzukicycles.com
Nihilo Concepts
Frame Grip Tape
nihiloconcepts.com
2012RMZ450-Cudby-003 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-020 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-018 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-019 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-022 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-021 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-001 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-002 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-010 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-013 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-006 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-004 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-016 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-007 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-012 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-009 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-008 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-011 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-017 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-015 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-005 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-023 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-024 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-025 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-027 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-026 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-028 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-029 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-030 Simon Cudby 2012RMZ450-Cudby-031 Simon Cudby
ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT
Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.
ABOUT NAMURA TECHNOLOGIES
Pistons and Gaskets Coming from decades of Powersports aftermarket manufacturing, Namura continues to impress riders and dealers alike with their aggressive development and innovative product design and manufacturing in MX and ATV Pistons and Gaskets. Based out of the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Namura is taking piston quality and durability to another level.