Agents are about as well-liked as lawyers from an outsider's perspective, but Lucas Mirtl, agent for many top riders in the sport, says his job is more about humans than business. You know the awesome new Ryan Villopoto persona? He helped shape that. You know Hunter and Jett Lawrence? He was on them long before most in the industry. Lucas has a long client roster now and has placed a lot of riders in good spots, but he's also had his struggles (finding a place for Joey Savatgy for 2020). In part 1 of this extended interview with Jason Weigandt, you'll learn why an agent can do much more than just comb through a contract with his athletes.

