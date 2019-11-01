Results Archive
Australian SX
Port Adelaide
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Daniel Reardon
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Aaron Tanti
Full Results
Monster Energy Cup
Articles
Monster Energy Cup Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Malcolm Stewart
Full Results
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Full Results
Upcoming
Australian SX
Wollongong
Sat Nov 9
Articles
Full Schedule

2019 EnduroCross Series to Air on Fox Sports 2

November 1, 2019
2019 EnduroCross Series to Air on Fox Sports 2

TULSA, OK – The 2019 AMA EnduroCross series just wrapped up with Colton Haaker outdueling Taddy Blazusiak to secure the championship. The three events included exciting racing in the Super EnduroCross pro class, which featured a three-moto format. All three rounds will air on Fox Sports 2 (FS2) starting with round one on November 24. 

The announcing team will be top notch with Kristen Beat doing the rider interviews and behind the scenes stories while Daniel Blair calls the race action. Each show will include the three Super EnduroCross main events as well as feature one of the support classes.

“We are really proud of what we were able to achieve in just four months since taking over the AMA EnduroCross series for 2019,” said Tod Hammock, the president and founder of Cycle City Promotions. “The racing was amazing, and we are happy to showcase it to the fans via the FS2 shows. All three shows will likely get several re-runs in addition to the original airings.” 

2019 AMA EnduroCross FS2 TV Schedule

  • Sunday, November 24 – 4:00 PM EST | Round 1 from Prescott Valley, Arizona
  • Sunday, December 1 – 1:00 PM EST | Round 2 from Denver, Colorado
  • Saturday December 7 – 5:00 PM EST | Round 3 from Boise, Idaho

Each show will likely have several re-air dates so check your local listings.

The 2020 EnduroCross series is planned for at least six events and the schedule will be shared in the coming weeks.

