A few weeks back we ran a list of the best books about motocross we had here in the Racer X office. We received a lot of feedback from folks who either had some of the books or wanted to know where to find them. We also had readers like Reese Dengler send us a list of their own motocross books that we didn't have! So here's Part 2 of the best motocross books for you to look for during the off-season. If you missed part one, make sure to check it out as well!

I just learned about another motocross book. A WILD RIDE, an autobiography by Bryan Wade. I have not yet decided if I will get this yet but it can be gotten from Nicholson Motors at www.nicholsonmotors.com. Reese L Dengler

