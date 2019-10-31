Results Archive
Australian SX
Port Adelaide
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Daniel Reardon
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Aaron Tanti
Full Results
Monster Energy Cup
Articles
Monster Energy Cup Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Malcolm Stewart
Full Results
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Full Results
Upcoming
Australian SX
Wollongong
Sat Nov 9
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X is Hiring: Brand & Event Manager

October 31, 2019 10:10am

----APPLICATIONS WITHOUT A COVER LETTER WILL NOT BE REVIEWED.----

Racer X Illustrated , the industry-leading motocross and supercross magazine based in Morgantown, West Virginia, is seeking a self-motivated and organized Brand & Event Manager!

Come and be a part of the exciting world of print and digital media, where you will be an integral part of growing our brand. Our Brand &

Event Manager should be goal-oriented, outgoing, and able to work well under pressure and succeed within a competitive and dynamic environment. You should also be willing to travel across the country most weekends during the summer months.

About the position

We’re in a seasonal industry, so our staffing needs change throughout the year. Everyone on the team wears various hats and is flexible with their skillsets. Our Brand & Event Manager is no different. They will focus on overseeing two growing arms of our business that are very much entwined:

Racer X Brand: You will be responsible for developing the brand, product design, and tactical strategies and co-developing marketing plans that drive revenue growth, both offline and online.

Racer X Events: During the summer months, you will travel to various professional and amatuer race series across the country with two main focuses: growing our subscriber base and growing our brand through activation and sales.

The Racer X event setup displayed at the 2019 DC Vet Homecoming.
The Racer X event setup displayed at the 2019 DC Vet Homecoming. Andrew Fredrickson

Job Duties - Brand:

  • Leads strategic thinking and product launch initiatives from end to end
  • Ensures maximum profits:
  • Careful sourcing of apparel and accessories o Ensuring adequate shipping lead times
  • Maintaining adequate product inventory levels
  • Owning the P&L, including management of pricing, costing, profitability analysis
  • Supporting competitive research needs and analysis that help define product approaches and strategy
  • Working closely with marketing staff on growing brand revenue through campaigns via email, social, print, banner ads, etc.
  • Coming up with new revenue stream ideas
  • Creating event displays that are designed to maximize sales and brand visibility
  • Manage Shopify Store, including: -Working with customer service to ensure fulfillment of orders:

-Managing up/cross sells
-Working closely with marketing staff on single-copy and subscription sales through the store
-Updating product images regularly

Job Duties - Racer X Events

  • Managing logistics: staffing, travel, lodging
  • Traveling to all race events, leaving Thursday/Friday and returning on Sunday
  • Growing our presence at events through creative event activation ideas
  • Scheduling shipping and organizing distribution of magazines
  • Managing event/booth supplies and packing, including brand products, subscription forms, stickers, etc.
  • Manage, set up, and operate Racer X Booth
  • Ordering and installing event signage
  • Growing our brand and subscription sales
  • Obtaining all necessary sales-tax permits/payments
  • Processing event subscriptions and receipts

Racer X Pit Pass Program

  • Managing the success of the Racer X Pit Pass Program
  • Working with promoters to set up and test offers on ticketing pages; troubleshooting with promoters and answering emails as needed
  • Issuing instructional emails to preorder customers with site map
  • Post-event: reconciling preorder sales with promoters and updating billing for bookkeeper to invoice
  • Ensuring magazine subscriptions are fulfilled
Staff working the Racer X Pit Pass Program at the 2019 High Point National.
Staff working the Racer X Pit Pass Program at the 2019 High Point National. Andrew Fredrickson

Requirements:

  • Weekend availability during the summer months
  • Must live in/near Morgantown, West Virginia, or be willing to relocate at your expense
  • Staffing experience
  • Extremely organized
  • Enjoy interacting with the public
  • Retail sales or marketing experience
  • Motorcycle/motocross knowledge

Preferred:

  • Shopify experience
  • Management experience

To apply, please send a resume along with a detailed cover letter to resumes@racerxonline.com that tells us why you would be the perfect fit. APPLICATIONS WITHOUT A COVER LETTER WILL NOT BE REVIEWED.

Job Type: Full-time

Required travel:

  • 25% (Required)

Benefits:

  • Health insurance
  • Dental insurance
  • Vision insurance
  • Retirement plan
  • Paid time off
  • Flexible schedule
