Racer X is Hiring: Brand & Event Manager
----APPLICATIONS WITHOUT A COVER LETTER WILL NOT BE REVIEWED.----
Racer X Illustrated , the industry-leading motocross and supercross magazine based in Morgantown, West Virginia, is seeking a self-motivated and organized Brand & Event Manager!
Come and be a part of the exciting world of print and digital media, where you will be an integral part of growing our brand. Our Brand &
Event Manager should be goal-oriented, outgoing, and able to work well under pressure and succeed within a competitive and dynamic environment. You should also be willing to travel across the country most weekends during the summer months.
About the position
We’re in a seasonal industry, so our staffing needs change throughout the year. Everyone on the team wears various hats and is flexible with their skillsets. Our Brand & Event Manager is no different. They will focus on overseeing two growing arms of our business that are very much entwined:
Racer X Brand: You will be responsible for developing the brand, product design, and tactical strategies and co-developing marketing plans that drive revenue growth, both offline and online.
Racer X Events: During the summer months, you will travel to various professional and amatuer race series across the country with two main focuses: growing our subscriber base and growing our brand through activation and sales.
Job Duties - Brand:
- Leads strategic thinking and product launch initiatives from end to end
- Ensures maximum profits:
- Careful sourcing of apparel and accessories o Ensuring adequate shipping lead times
- Maintaining adequate product inventory levels
- Owning the P&L, including management of pricing, costing, profitability analysis
- Supporting competitive research needs and analysis that help define product approaches and strategy
- Working closely with marketing staff on growing brand revenue through campaigns via email, social, print, banner ads, etc.
- Coming up with new revenue stream ideas
- Creating event displays that are designed to maximize sales and brand visibility
- Manage Shopify Store, including: -Working with customer service to ensure fulfillment of orders:
-Managing up/cross sells
-Working closely with marketing staff on single-copy and subscription sales through the store
-Updating product images regularly
Job Duties - Racer X Events
- Managing logistics: staffing, travel, lodging
- Traveling to all race events, leaving Thursday/Friday and returning on Sunday
- Growing our presence at events through creative event activation ideas
- Scheduling shipping and organizing distribution of magazines
- Managing event/booth supplies and packing, including brand products, subscription forms, stickers, etc.
- Manage, set up, and operate Racer X Booth
- Ordering and installing event signage
- Growing our brand and subscription sales
- Obtaining all necessary sales-tax permits/payments
- Processing event subscriptions and receipts
Racer X Pit Pass Program
- Managing the success of the Racer X Pit Pass Program
- Working with promoters to set up and test offers on ticketing pages; troubleshooting with promoters and answering emails as needed
- Issuing instructional emails to preorder customers with site map
- Post-event: reconciling preorder sales with promoters and updating billing for bookkeeper to invoice
- Ensuring magazine subscriptions are fulfilled
Requirements:
- Weekend availability during the summer months
- Must live in/near Morgantown, West Virginia, or be willing to relocate at your expense
- Staffing experience
- Extremely organized
- Enjoy interacting with the public
- Retail sales or marketing experience
- Motorcycle/motocross knowledge
Preferred:
- Shopify experience
- Management experience
To apply, please send a resume along with a detailed cover letter to resumes@racerxonline.com that tells us why you would be the perfect fit. APPLICATIONS WITHOUT A COVER LETTER WILL NOT BE REVIEWED.
Job Type: Full-time
Required travel:
- 25% (Required)
Benefits:
- Health insurance
- Dental insurance
- Vision insurance
- Retirement plan
- Paid time off
- Flexible schedule