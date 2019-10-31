Racer X is Hiring: Brand & Event Manager

----APPLICATIONS WITHOUT A COVER LETTER WILL NOT BE REVIEWED.----

Racer X Illustrated , the industry-leading motocross and supercross magazine based in Morgantown, West Virginia, is seeking a self-motivated and organized Brand & Event Manager!

Come and be a part of the exciting world of print and digital media, where you will be an integral part of growing our brand. Our Brand &

Event Manager should be goal-oriented, outgoing, and able to work well under pressure and succeed within a competitive and dynamic environment. You should also be willing to travel across the country most weekends during the summer months.

About the position

We’re in a seasonal industry, so our staffing needs change throughout the year. Everyone on the team wears various hats and is flexible with their skillsets. Our Brand & Event Manager is no different. They will focus on overseeing two growing arms of our business that are very much entwined:

Racer X Brand: You will be responsible for developing the brand, product design, and tactical strategies and co-developing marketing plans that drive revenue growth, both offline and online.

Racer X Events: During the summer months, you will travel to various professional and amatuer race series across the country with two main focuses: growing our subscriber base and growing our brand through activation and sales.