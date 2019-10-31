As I walked under the awning the grin on my face widened as I saw three CRF250RX bikes lined up, ready and waiting. I bee lined it toward the one that had HANSEL written on the side with the same enthusiasm of a six-year-old jumping out of bed on Christmas morning. I immediately started snapping pictures and uploading them to social media, pausing just long enough to happily inspect the Moose gear we’d been supplied with, complete with my name emblazoned on the back. I looked over at Cycle News’ Jesse Ziegler, who was also part of the factory-for-a-day program, and he seemed to be experiencing the same level of enthusiasm I was. It wasn’t even nine in the morning yet and I already felt drunk with happiness. It didn’t seem like the day could get any better!

After meeting some of the team staff, as well as team owner David Eller, who were all genuinely friendly, we chowed down on some lunch before heading out to watch the start of the afternoon ATV program. By the way, if anyone from Phoenix is reading this, I’m sorry about the gigantic jug of cashews. Just like the coffee I spilled all over myself at breakfast, I ham-fistedly dropped that huge tub of nuts, spilling them all over the ground. The Racer X staff calls this #lifeofhansel.

The rain was falling in earnest as we trudged out to the wide-open starting field, and I started feeling some concern as we waited for the quads to get underway. Chris Cox from American Honda later explained that conditions had been super dry and the course would be prime in the morning, which equipped me with some optimism. Turns out he’s a sadistic liar and in my opinion, should be punished to the full extent of the law.

The next morning was race day and as we downed our breakfast, I started feeling those race jitters slowly creeping into my stomach. It’d been a long time since I’d been in an actual race and I was excited! So much so that it didn’t even bother me when I split the back of my pants wide open an hour later while stretching at the Phoenix rig. #lifeofhansel Hey, it was time to throw on our Moose Racing gear and get ready to moto down anyway, right? My enthusiasm was boosted even more when I saw the Phoenix technicians working on our bikes and getting them ready to go. I literally didn’t have to do anything. I didn’t even set my own tire pressure! It was a cool feeling, and from Wayne Eller making sure our levers were positioned correctly, to Gino Aponte setting our race sag, to Eric Siraton, who walks around with killer homemade spicy red potatoes in one hand and a T-handle in the other, everyone made us feel welcome and at home from the minute we walked in.