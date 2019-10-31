Results Archive
Australian SX
Port Adelaide
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Daniel Reardon
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Aaron Tanti
Full Results
Monster Energy Cup
Articles
Monster Energy Cup Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Malcolm Stewart
Full Results
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Full Results
Upcoming
Australian SX
Wollongong
Sat Nov 9
Articles
Full Schedule

Cody Webb and KTM Agree to Mutually Part Ways

October 31, 2019 1:00pm | by:
Cody Webb and KTM Agree to Mutually Part Ways

MURRIETA, Calif.—KTM North America, Inc. has announced today that multi-time Extreme Enduro Champion Cody Webb and the FMF KTM Factory Racing Team have agreed to mutually part ways for the 2020 race season.

Cody Webb: “I can’t thank the FMF KTM Factory Racing Team enough for the last four years. We accomplished more than I could have ever imagined and helped gain momentum with the hard enduro scene here in the states. With their expertise, I was able to achieve my goals and I’m forever grateful for the opportunity.”

Webb has achieved many career-milestones over his four years with the KTM brand, as he played a large part in paving the way for American riders on the global stage of extreme enduro racing. A three-time Super EnduroCross Champion in the U.S., Webb earned his most recent title aboard the KTM in 2017, where he went on to capture the prestigious Super Enduro World Championship in 2018. The former trials racer also claimed the honors of becoming the first American to podium at the gruelingly-tough Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble in 2016, following up with another podium in 2017. Additionally, Webb has claimed countless U.S. national titles and race victories, establishing himself as an American icon in the sport.

Team manager, Antti Kallonen: “It has been a pleasure working with Cody for the last several years and together push the limits of Extreme Offroad here in the U.S and Worldwide. For that, I want to thank Cody for the National and World Championships we got to experience together and wish him best of luck in the future.”

KTM North America, Inc. and the entire FMF KTM Factory Racing Team wish Cody the best in his future endeavors.

