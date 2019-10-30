If you exist strictly in the motocross and supercross world, you may not have heard of Phoenix Honda until the end of last year, when the team’s first big supercross effort folded before seeing a single gate drop. Two riders, Kyle Cunningham and Justin Bogle, were left without a ride with less than 30 days before 2019, leaving the team with a less than enviable look. Not much was heard from the team regarding the situation, but we were able to catch up with team owner David Eller at the Ironman GNCC over the weekend, where his motorcycle and ATV GNCC teams were competing, to learn more about what went down, and how the team plans to move forward in 2020.

Portions of this interview were also conducted by Cycle News’ Jesse Ziegler.

Racer X: Tell us how you got into this sport to begin with.

David Eller: Well, like everyone else I used to ride. I rode back in the ‘80s and pretty much chased the dream. I never made it. I rode pro for a little while but never made a main event, never made the show. So it was time to concentrate on life, and I started my construction company, Makson Inc. We build multi-family apartment complexes and townhomes, and we’re 17 years old now. I always wanted to stay involved in racing though, and we used to do some stuff in enduro and with the Wonder Warthog team back in the day. My son came along and was riding bikes and his buddy’s quad and he decided he wanted to race four-wheelers. I didn’t even know where they do that! But if that’s what he wanted to do, we were going to figure it out. So we got into that world, and he was riding on a Can-Am support team, kind of like Team Green. Can-Am pulled their support so we ended up on Hondas. There wasn’t much support to be had, but we ended up taking over the arenacross program. We won the East Lites with Heath Harrison, and finished second in the West with Carson Brown. This year, with Feld [Entertainment] pulling out of arenacross, we raced the Kicker series because they had TV. We had Jace Owen, and we’ll go back again with him with the number one plate now. We did some supercross races with Chris [Blose] and Heath [Harrison], and next year [2020] we’re going to do the East Lites [250SX] schedule with Kyle Peters.

As far as GNCC goes, two years ago they talked to me about it. Since Johnny [Campbell] was operating out of the West Coast they thought his efforts would be better if he didn’t have to concentrate on something that far away. So last year I sent the ATV guys to do the whole schedule, to see the logistics and get it figured out. Honda lost Trevor Bollinger when he went to Husky so we had to earn a top ten spot back. Austin Lee was the number-11 kid, and Andrew Delong had been off the radar for a few years. I figured Austin would get us a top ten spot and Andrew would provide us a presence in XC1. But it’s actually been the other way around. Andrew has been absolutely awesome. He’s a good guy, which you don’t find many of anymore. He’s the only guy to score points at every round.

We also won the championship in ATV motocross with Joel [Hetrick] and went to the [Quadcross of] Nations over in Germany and won that as well. Joel won the overall there. We’re competitive.