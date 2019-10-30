Colton Haaker won this year’s EnduroCross Championship. This is not surprising because now Haaker is a three-time EnduroCross Champion. Haaker won two of the three races, and Taddy Blazusiak won the other round and finished second in points, while this is also not surprising because Taddy is a legend. But, in a way, all of this is surprising because there wasn’t even supposed to be an EnduroCross Championship this year!

To recap, back in May, the existing AMA EnduroCross series died. To sum it up, we the old owners (Bonnier Corp, which is actually in the magazine publishing business) sold the series to new owners. The new owners were not able to get the series back online, and the series was announced as cancelled. The AMA press release announcing the cancellation of the series referenced “unforeseen circumstances” but we heard a lot of the issue came down to not securing enough series’ sponsorship to keep the events going. Holding races in buildings is expensive.

I recall this EnduroCross news breaking officially just before the Fox Raceway Lucas Oil Pro Motocross National at Pala in California. On Friday, I rolled into the pits and saw Haaker, the reigning EnduroCross champion, heading out to the track to practice for the 125 All-Star Race. I flagged him down to take his temperature on the subject. Haaker was already going through several stages of grief. In one way he was bummed, obviously, that the main series he is paid to race in could be dead. However, Haaker has always been a rider who dabbles in many things, from different types of races to even building his own video company. Plus, he had hope that maybe EnduroCross wasn't actually finished.