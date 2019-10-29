Results Archive
Redux: Kailub Russell's Career Overall Wins

October 29, 2019 11:10am
by:

Over the years, Kailub Russell has built quite the impressive pro racing resume. The seven-time Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series National Champion won his first GNCC National Championship in 2013 and hasn’t given it up since then. In 2015, Russell was crowned both the GNCC and the Kenda AMA National Enduro Series Champion, becoming the first rider to win both titles in the same season (only one other rider, Charlie Mullins, has even won both titles, albeit in different seasons).

In 2017, Russell became the all-time winningest rider in GNCC history after taking his 47th career overall win. Russell earned the 60th overall GNCC win earlier this year when he took the inaugural Black Sky GNCC win on September 15 in Harpursville, New York. 

Russell suffered a crash during practice leading into the Mountaineer GNCC that reaggravated his shoulder that he injured last year and he retired from the 12th round early, having clinched the title with Thad Duvall unable to compete due to a knee injury. With the 2019 FIM International Six Days Enduro approaching soon (on November 11-16), Russell decided to sit out the season finale Ironman GNCC. Here are his career overall wins to date.

Kailub Russell's Career Overall Wins

EventDateCity, STWin Number 
Black SkySept. 14, 2019Harpursville, NY60
SnowshoeJune 22, 2019Snowshoe, WV59
TomahawkJune 1, 2019Apline, NY58
X-Factor WhitetailMay 4, 2019Peru, IN57
Camp Coker BulletApril 13, 2019Society Hill, SC56
The General March 16, 2019Washington, GA55
SnowshoeJune 23, 2018Snowshoe, WV54
TomahawkJune 9, 2018Apline, NY53
X-Factor WhitetailMay 12, 2018Peru, IN52
Camp Coker BulletApril 21, 2018Society Hill, SC51
The General March 17, 2018Washington, GA50
Wild BoarMarch 10, 2018Palatka, FL49
Big BuckFeb. 24, 2018Union, SC48
IronmanOct. 28, 2017Crawfordsville, IN47
Powerline ParkOct. 7, 2017St. Clairsville, OH46
UnadillaSept. 10, 2017New Berlin, NY45
Camp Coker BulletApril 22, 2017Society Hill, SC44
Steele CreekApril 8, 2017Morganton, NC43
CanonballMarch 25, 2017Sparta, GA42
Wild BoarMarch 11, 2017Palatka, FL41
IronmanOc.t 30, 2016Crawfordsville, IN40
Powerline ParkOct. 2, 2016St. Clairsville, OH39
Mountaineer RunSept. 25, 2016Masontown, WV38
UnadillaSept. 11, 2016New Berlin, NY37
SnowshoeJune 26, 2016Snowshoe, WV36
The John PentonMay 29, 2016Millfield, OH35
Limestone 100May 15, 2016Springville, IN34
Camp Coker BulletMay 1, 2016Society Hill, SC33
Big BuckApril 17, 2016Union, SC32
Steele CreekApril 3, 2016Morganton, NC31
SnowshoeJune 21, 2015Snowshoe, WV30
The John PentonJune 7, 2015Millfield, OH29
Mountaineer RunMay 24, 2015Masontown, WV28
Limestone 100April 26, 2015Springville, IN27
Big BuckApril 12, 2015Union, SC26
Steele CreekMarch 29, 2015Morganton, NC25
The General March 15, 2015Washington, GA24
Wild BoarMarch 8, 2015Palatka, FL23
IronmanOct. 26, 2014Crawfordsville, IN22
Mountain RidgeSept. 21, 2014Central City, PA21
UnadillaSept. 7, 2014New Berlin, NY20
SnowshoeJune 22, 2014Snowshoe, WV19
The John PentonJune 8, 2014Millfield, OH18
Mountaineer RunMay 25, 2014Masontown, WV17
Big BuckApril 13, 2014Union, SC16
Steele CreekMarch 30, 2014Morganton, NC15
The General March 16, 2014Washington, GA14
IronmanOct. 27, 2013Crawfordsville, IN13
The GusherSept. 22, 2013Foxburg, PA12
UnadillaSept. 8, 2013New Berlin, NY11
SnowshoeJune 30, 2013Snowshoe, WV10
Mountaineer RunJune 16, 2013Masontown, WV9
The John PentonJune, 2, 2013Millfield, OH8
The General March 17, 2013Washington, GA7
Powerline ParkOct. 7, 2012St. Clairsville, OH6
Limestone 100May 13, 2012Springville, IN5
Big BuckApril 15, 2012Union, SC4
Steele CreekApril 1, 2012Morganton, NC3
The General March 18, 2012Washington, GA2
Powerline ParkOct. 9, 2011St. Clairsville, OH1

*Results through October 29, 2019.

