Over the years, Kailub Russell has built quite the impressive pro racing resume. The seven-time Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series National Champion won his first GNCC National Championship in 2013 and hasn’t given it up since then. In 2015, Russell was crowned both the GNCC and the Kenda AMA National Enduro Series Champion, becoming the first rider to win both titles in the same season (only one other rider, Charlie Mullins, has even won both titles, albeit in different seasons).

In 2017, Russell became the all-time winningest rider in GNCC history after taking his 47th career overall win. Russell earned the 60th overall GNCC win earlier this year when he took the inaugural Black Sky GNCC win on September 15 in Harpursville, New York.

Russell suffered a crash during practice leading into the Mountaineer GNCC that reaggravated his shoulder that he injured last year and he retired from the 12th round early, having clinched the title with Thad Duvall unable to compete due to a knee injury. With the 2019 FIM International Six Days Enduro approaching soon (on November 11-16), Russell decided to sit out the season finale Ironman GNCC. Here are his career overall wins to date.

Kailub Russell's Career Overall Wins

Event Date City, ST Win Number Black Sky Sept. 14, 2019 Harpursville, NY 60 Snowshoe June 22, 2019 Snowshoe, WV 59 Tomahawk June 1, 2019 Apline, NY 58 X-Factor Whitetail May 4, 2019 Peru, IN 57 Camp Coker Bullet April 13, 2019 Society Hill, SC 56 The General March 16, 2019 Washington, GA 55 Snowshoe June 23, 2018 Snowshoe, WV 54 Tomahawk June 9, 2018 Apline, NY 53 X-Factor Whitetail May 12, 2018 Peru, IN 52 Camp Coker Bullet April 21, 2018 Society Hill, SC 51 The General March 17, 2018 Washington, GA 50 Wild Boar March 10, 2018 Palatka, FL 49 Big Buck Feb. 24, 2018 Union, SC 48 Ironman Oct. 28, 2017 Crawfordsville, IN 47 Powerline Park Oct. 7, 2017 St. Clairsville, OH 46 Unadilla Sept. 10, 2017 New Berlin, NY 45 Camp Coker Bullet April 22, 2017 Society Hill, SC 44 Steele Creek April 8, 2017 Morganton, NC 43 Canonball March 25, 2017 Sparta, GA 42 Wild Boar March 11, 2017 Palatka, FL 41 Ironman Oc.t 30, 2016 Crawfordsville, IN 40 Powerline Park Oct. 2, 2016 St. Clairsville, OH 39 Mountaineer Run Sept. 25, 2016 Masontown, WV 38 Unadilla Sept. 11, 2016 New Berlin, NY 37 Snowshoe June 26, 2016 Snowshoe, WV 36 The John Penton May 29, 2016 Millfield, OH 35 Limestone 100 May 15, 2016 Springville, IN 34 Camp Coker Bullet May 1, 2016 Society Hill, SC 33 Big Buck April 17, 2016 Union, SC 32 Steele Creek April 3, 2016 Morganton, NC 31 Snowshoe June 21, 2015 Snowshoe, WV 30 The John Penton June 7, 2015 Millfield, OH 29 Mountaineer Run May 24, 2015 Masontown, WV 28 Limestone 100 April 26, 2015 Springville, IN 27 Big Buck April 12, 2015 Union, SC 26 Steele Creek March 29, 2015 Morganton, NC 25 The General March 15, 2015 Washington, GA 24 Wild Boar March 8, 2015 Palatka, FL 23 Ironman Oct. 26, 2014 Crawfordsville, IN 22 Mountain Ridge Sept. 21, 2014 Central City, PA 21 Unadilla Sept. 7, 2014 New Berlin, NY 20 Snowshoe June 22, 2014 Snowshoe, WV 19 The John Penton June 8, 2014 Millfield, OH 18 Mountaineer Run May 25, 2014 Masontown, WV 17 Big Buck April 13, 2014 Union, SC 16 Steele Creek March 30, 2014 Morganton, NC 15 The General March 16, 2014 Washington, GA 14 Ironman Oct. 27, 2013 Crawfordsville, IN 13 The Gusher Sept. 22, 2013 Foxburg, PA 12 Unadilla Sept. 8, 2013 New Berlin, NY 11 Snowshoe June 30, 2013 Snowshoe, WV 10 Mountaineer Run June 16, 2013 Masontown, WV 9 The John Penton June, 2, 2013 Millfield, OH 8 The General March 17, 2013 Washington, GA 7 Powerline Park Oct. 7, 2012 St. Clairsville, OH 6 Limestone 100 May 13, 2012 Springville, IN 5 Big Buck April 15, 2012 Union, SC 4 Steele Creek April 1, 2012 Morganton, NC 3 The General March 18, 2012 Washington, GA 2 Powerline Park Oct. 9, 2011 St. Clairsville, OH 1

*Results through October 29, 2019.