Over the years, Kailub Russell has built quite the impressive pro racing resume. The seven-time Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series National Champion won his first GNCC National Championship in 2013 and hasn’t given it up since then. In 2015, Russell was crowned both the GNCC and the Kenda AMA National Enduro Series Champion, becoming the first rider to win both titles in the same season (only one other rider, Charlie Mullins, has even won both titles, albeit in different seasons).
In 2017, Russell became the all-time winningest rider in GNCC history after taking his 47th career overall win. Russell earned the 60th overall GNCC win earlier this year when he took the inaugural Black Sky GNCC win on September 15 in Harpursville, New York.
Russell suffered a crash during practice leading into the Mountaineer GNCC that reaggravated his shoulder that he injured last year and he retired from the 12th round early, having clinched the title with Thad Duvall unable to compete due to a knee injury. With the 2019 FIM International Six Days Enduro approaching soon (on November 11-16), Russell decided to sit out the season finale Ironman GNCC. Here are his career overall wins to date.
Kailub Russell's Career Overall Wins
|Event
|Date
|City, ST
|Win Number
|Black Sky
|Sept. 14, 2019
|Harpursville, NY
|60
|Snowshoe
|June 22, 2019
|Snowshoe, WV
|59
|Tomahawk
|June 1, 2019
|Apline, NY
|58
|X-Factor Whitetail
|May 4, 2019
|Peru, IN
|57
|Camp Coker Bullet
|April 13, 2019
|Society Hill, SC
|56
|The General
|March 16, 2019
|Washington, GA
|55
|Snowshoe
|June 23, 2018
|Snowshoe, WV
|54
|Tomahawk
|June 9, 2018
|Apline, NY
|53
|X-Factor Whitetail
|May 12, 2018
|Peru, IN
|52
|Camp Coker Bullet
|April 21, 2018
|Society Hill, SC
|51
|The General
|March 17, 2018
|Washington, GA
|50
|Wild Boar
|March 10, 2018
|Palatka, FL
|49
|Big Buck
|Feb. 24, 2018
|Union, SC
|48
|Ironman
|Oct. 28, 2017
|Crawfordsville, IN
|47
|Powerline Park
|Oct. 7, 2017
|St. Clairsville, OH
|46
|Unadilla
|Sept. 10, 2017
|New Berlin, NY
|45
|Camp Coker Bullet
|April 22, 2017
|Society Hill, SC
|44
|Steele Creek
|April 8, 2017
|Morganton, NC
|43
|Canonball
|March 25, 2017
|Sparta, GA
|42
|Wild Boar
|March 11, 2017
|Palatka, FL
|41
|Ironman
|Oc.t 30, 2016
|Crawfordsville, IN
|40
|Powerline Park
|Oct. 2, 2016
|St. Clairsville, OH
|39
|Mountaineer Run
|Sept. 25, 2016
|Masontown, WV
|38
|Unadilla
|Sept. 11, 2016
|New Berlin, NY
|37
|Snowshoe
|June 26, 2016
|Snowshoe, WV
|36
|The John Penton
|May 29, 2016
|Millfield, OH
|35
|Limestone 100
|May 15, 2016
|Springville, IN
|34
|Camp Coker Bullet
|May 1, 2016
|Society Hill, SC
|33
|Big Buck
|April 17, 2016
|Union, SC
|32
|Steele Creek
|April 3, 2016
|Morganton, NC
|31
|Snowshoe
|June 21, 2015
|Snowshoe, WV
|30
|The John Penton
|June 7, 2015
|Millfield, OH
|29
|Mountaineer Run
|May 24, 2015
|Masontown, WV
|28
|Limestone 100
|April 26, 2015
|Springville, IN
|27
|Big Buck
|April 12, 2015
|Union, SC
|26
|Steele Creek
|March 29, 2015
|Morganton, NC
|25
|The General
|March 15, 2015
|Washington, GA
|24
|Wild Boar
|March 8, 2015
|Palatka, FL
|23
|Ironman
|Oct. 26, 2014
|Crawfordsville, IN
|22
|Mountain Ridge
|Sept. 21, 2014
|Central City, PA
|21
|Unadilla
|Sept. 7, 2014
|New Berlin, NY
|20
|Snowshoe
|June 22, 2014
|Snowshoe, WV
|19
|The John Penton
|June 8, 2014
|Millfield, OH
|18
|Mountaineer Run
|May 25, 2014
|Masontown, WV
|17
|Big Buck
|April 13, 2014
|Union, SC
|16
|Steele Creek
|March 30, 2014
|Morganton, NC
|15
|The General
|March 16, 2014
|Washington, GA
|14
|Ironman
|Oct. 27, 2013
|Crawfordsville, IN
|13
|The Gusher
|Sept. 22, 2013
|Foxburg, PA
|12
|Unadilla
|Sept. 8, 2013
|New Berlin, NY
|11
|Snowshoe
|June 30, 2013
|Snowshoe, WV
|10
|Mountaineer Run
|June 16, 2013
|Masontown, WV
|9
|The John Penton
|June, 2, 2013
|Millfield, OH
|8
|The General
|March 17, 2013
|Washington, GA
|7
|Powerline Park
|Oct. 7, 2012
|St. Clairsville, OH
|6
|Limestone 100
|May 13, 2012
|Springville, IN
|5
|Big Buck
|April 15, 2012
|Union, SC
|4
|Steele Creek
|April 1, 2012
|Morganton, NC
|3
|The General
|March 18, 2012
|Washington, GA
|2
|Powerline Park
|Oct. 9, 2011
|St. Clairsville, OH
|1
*Results through October 29, 2019.