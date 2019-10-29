Results Archive
Paris Supercross Pre-Entry Lists Released

October 29, 2019 12:15pm | by:
Paris Supercross Pre-Entry Lists Released

Paris Supercross returns to Paris La Défense Arena on November 9 and 10 and the pre-entry lists were released today and it features a host of stars.

Dylan Ferrandis, Jeremy Martin, Zach Osborne, Joey Savatgy, Chad Reed, Malcolm Stewart, Ben LaMay, Justin Hill, and Justin Barcia are all slated to compete.

Check out the SX1 and SX2 pre-entry lists below.

SX1

NumberRider
1WDylan Ferrandis
3Nicolas Aubin
6Jeremy Martin
7Gaetan Le Hir
8Thomas Ramette
16Zach Osborne
17Joey Savatgy
20Gregory Aranda
22Chad Reed
25Florent Richier
27Malcolm Stewart
42Ben LaMay
46Justin Hill
51Justin Barcia
85Cedric Soubeyras
137Adrien Escoffier
141Maxime Desprey
911Jordi Tixier
971Fabien Izoird

SX2

NumberRider
1Jace Owen
11Calvin Fonvielle
14Arnaud Aubin
35Mitchell Harrison
51Adrien Malaval
57Darian Sanayei
72Lucas Imbert
81Brian Hsu
170Yannis Irsuti
322Julien Duhamel
384Lorenzo Camporese
420Pierre Lozzi
751Germain Jamet
773Thomas Do
921Melvin Regner
945Anthony Bourdon
965Hugo Manzato
975Julien Roussaly
