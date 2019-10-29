Paris Supercross Pre-Entry Lists Released
October 29, 2019 12:15pm | by: Chase Stallo
Paris Supercross returns to Paris La Défense Arena on November 9 and 10 and the pre-entry lists were released today and it features a host of stars.
Dylan Ferrandis, Jeremy Martin, Zach Osborne, Joey Savatgy, Chad Reed, Malcolm Stewart, Ben LaMay, Justin Hill, and Justin Barcia are all slated to compete.
Check out the SX1 and SX2 pre-entry lists below.
SX1
|Number
|Rider
|1W
|Dylan Ferrandis
|3
|Nicolas Aubin
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|7
|Gaetan Le Hir
|8
|Thomas Ramette
|16
|Zach Osborne
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|20
|Gregory Aranda
|22
|Chad Reed
|25
|Florent Richier
|27
|Malcolm Stewart
|42
|Ben LaMay
|46
|Justin Hill
|51
|Justin Barcia
|85
|Cedric Soubeyras
|137
|Adrien Escoffier
|141
|Maxime Desprey
|911
|Jordi Tixier
|971
|Fabien Izoird
SX2
|Number
|Rider
|1
|Jace Owen
|11
|Calvin Fonvielle
|14
|Arnaud Aubin
|35
|Mitchell Harrison
|51
|Adrien Malaval
|57
|Darian Sanayei
|72
|Lucas Imbert
|81
|Brian Hsu
|170
|Yannis Irsuti
|322
|Julien Duhamel
|384
|Lorenzo Camporese
|420
|Pierre Lozzi
|751
|Germain Jamet
|773
|Thomas Do
|921
|Melvin Regner
|945
|Anthony Bourdon
|965
|Hugo Manzato
|975
|Julien Roussaly