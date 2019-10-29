Paris Supercross returns to Paris La Défense Arena on November 9 and 10 and the pre-entry lists were released today and it features a host of stars.

Dylan Ferrandis, Jeremy Martin, Zach Osborne, Joey Savatgy, Chad Reed, Malcolm Stewart, Ben LaMay, Justin Hill, and Justin Barcia are all slated to compete.

Check out the SX1 and SX2 pre-entry lists below.

SX1

SX2