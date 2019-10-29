The 11th 2019 issue of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry. There is loads to enjoy in OTOR #191 but here are some of the highlights.

In OTOR #192

All from the Island: MotoGP: the best photos and blogs from the Australian round of MotoGP and one of the best and fastest circuits on the world championship slate.

Chop it up: MXGP change; could and should MXGP consider a format revamp for the second decade of the century? We asked the riders and also thought about how a new GP order could look.

In waiting: Alex Marquez; Moto3 and now (almost) Moto2: Alex Marquez is riding his own wave through the classes of the World Championship so how did he turn around unfulfilled promise to head to #1?

Master of the turnaround: Rea speaks; exclusive talk with the five-times WorldSBK Champion on a title that never looked like it would happen. How and why did the Kawasaki ace rule Superbike again?