Australian SX
Port Adelaide
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Daniel Reardon
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Aaron Tanti
Monster Energy Cup
Articles
Monster Energy Cup Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Malcolm Stewart
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
OTOR Issue 192

October 29, 2019 2:00pm | by:
The 11th 2019 issue of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry. There is loads to enjoy in OTOR #191 but here are some of the highlights.

All from the Island: MotoGP: the best photos and blogs from the Australian round of MotoGP and one of the best and fastest circuits on the world championship slate.

Chop it up: MXGP change; could and should MXGP consider a format revamp for the second decade of the century? We asked the riders and also thought about how a new GP order could look.

In waiting: Alex Marquez; Moto3 and now (almost) Moto2: Alex Marquez is riding his own wave through the classes of the World Championship so how did he turn around unfulfilled promise to head to #1?

Master of the turnaround: Rea speaks; exclusive talk with the five-times WorldSBK Champion on a title that never looked like it would happen. How and why did the Kawasaki ace rule Superbike again?

December 2019 Issue Now Available
The December 2019 Digital Issue Availalbe Now