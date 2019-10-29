The final round of the 2019 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series traditionally sees a huge turnout of racers and spectators alike ready to take on the Ironman GNCC. This year would see an additional factor as long periods of rain during Saturday’s ATV race left the course rugged, rutted and muddy. Heavy winds Saturday night and a bit of sun through the day on Sunday would make for pretty great conditions on the majority of the track by the afternoon pro bike race, but some spots remained wet, sloppy, and slick. These conditions helped to make yet another entertaining race, here’s what we learned.

Variety of Conditions

As mentioned, a steady rainfall throughout the day Saturday saturated the racecourse for the ATV event. Tons of standing water would leave the ATV pilots with one of the most challenging events of the season, and the gently rolling hills, and big steep banks that litter the Ironman course would remain hard packed, slick and difficult to make throughout the entire ATV race. These slick conditions would continue early Sunday, but the GNCC track crew salvaged what they could. They rerouted several sections of trail, ran the little Sutter Trail Dozers on areas of the course and added in two additional “bike only” sections.

Thanks in part to periods of sun on Sunday, the course really began to come around and areas of the PM bike racecourse would be absolutely epic as the racers took to the track. However, mud was still a factor, as some areas remained wet and challenging. You would ride one section of trail that seemed absolutely perfect, and then come to a section that was slick, greasy and made you feel like you were riding on a sheet of ice. That slick stuff would then give way back to beautiful loamy dirt before finding some deep mud once again.

Arguably the most challenging section of the track would be one simple uphill section just behind the motocross starting gate. It just happens that these two hills, one “hard way” and one “easy path” sat at the bottom of a valley where all of Saturday’s rain began to collect. It resulted in this deep, sloppy mud that would rob traction at the base of the hillclimb. Even the easy path, which is just a gentle incline, became incredibly difficult to make without a bit of assistance. Once you made it past that hill, you were in for miles and miles of beautiful trail and epic conditions before finding some slick and sloppy areas once again. It made for a hectic day!