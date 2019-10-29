Results Archive
Australian SX
Port Adelaide
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Daniel Reardon
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Aaron Tanti
Monster Energy Cup
Monster Energy Cup Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Malcolm Stewart
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Williams and Perebijnos

October 29, 2019 12:30pm | by:

FLY Racing has doubled down on its effort to produce the best performance motocross and off-road products. The Formula helmet redefined expectations in protection, ventilation, and weight. The new 2020 Vector graphic is arriving now and can be seen on FLY Racing athletes worldwide, most notably Zach Osborne on Team USA at the Motocross of Nations.

From the RHEON equipped Formula to the redesigned EVO-DST gear down to the all new FR5 boots, FLY Racing has the head-to-toe option for any riding need. Visit FLYRacing.com to see the entire line-up. 

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with a conversation with Renthal’s newest hire Paul Perebijnos and Renthal director of communications Rees Williams. We dive into why Paul took the new job, the history of Renthal, the innovations that worked, the ones that didn’t, what’s next for Renthal, and more.

Click here to listen to the show or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

Racer X Illustrated Motocross Magazine

The December 2019 Issue

Inside the December issue of Racer X magazine: The 73rd annual FIM Motocross of Nations was a disappointment for Team USA, but there’s cause for optimism. Minicycles could be the frontier battleground in the electric-motorcycle revolution. The FIM Motocross World Championship made its debut in China, and our Jason Thomas was there. Brothers Logan and Jordan Martin rehabbed a ’96 XR400 for a race that lasts 24 straight hours. What could go wrong? And much, much more.

