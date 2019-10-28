Wake-Up Call

Gncc
Round 13 (of 13) - Ironman GNCC - Ironman Raceway - Crawfordsville, Indiana
Ironman - Overall Race
Ironman Raceway - Crawfordsville, IN
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Ben Kelley
|02:42:10.317
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|2
|Trevor Bollinger
|02:43:35.589
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna
|3
|Steward Baylor
|02:44:43.780
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|4
|Grant Baylor
|02:44:46.168
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|5
|Josh Toth
|02:44:47.502
|Winstead, CT
|KTM
|6
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:44:59.128
|Cookeville, TN
|Kawasaki
|7
|Josh Strang
|02:48:12.620
|Australia
|Kawasaki
|8
|Craig Delong
|02:48:18.527
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|9
|Liam Draper
|02:49:12.469
|New Zealand
|KTM
|10
|Andrew Delong
|02:49:20.069
|Birdsboro, PA
|Honda
Ironman - XC2 Pro Race
Ironman Raceway - Crawfordsville, IN
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Craig Delong
|02:48:18.527
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|2
|Liam Draper
|02:49:12.469
|New Zealand
|KTM
|3
|Jonathan Johnson
|02:53:18.242
|Landrum, SC
|Honda
|4
|Evan Smith
|02:53:19.106
|Jefferson, GA
|Husqvarna
|5
|Austin Lee
|02:58:08.020
|Bedford, IN
|Honda
|6
|Samuel Evans
|03:05:57.607
|Saint Albans, WV
|KTM
|7
|Alex Teagarden
|03:07:01.047
|Waynesburg, PA
|Husqvarna
|8
|Heath Harrison
|03:07:50.018
|Silverhill, AL
|Honda
|9
|Dylan Yearbury
|03:09:14.669
|Cambridge,new Zealan, NZ
|Yamaha
|10
|Forrest Player
|02:45:06.808
|Waller, TX
|KTM
Ironman - XC3 Pro-Am Race
Ironman Raceway - Crawfordsville, IN
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Chase A Colville
|03:01:40.723
|West Sunbury, PA
|Yamaha
|2
|Nathan Ferderer
|03:02:50.222
|Columbia Heights, MN
|Yamaha
|3
|Logan Kittock
|03:09:06.060
|Farmington, MN
|Husqvarna
|4
|Michael Delosa
|03:14:25.928
|Gillett, PA
|KTM
|5
|Joe L Marsh
|03:19:55.552
|Indianola, PA
|Yamaha
|6
|Jake Froman
|02:27:38.382
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|7
|Nicholas Hunt
|02:44:01.588
|Fort Wayne, IN
|KTM
|8
|Jason Lipscomb
|02:50:13.357
|Parkersburg, WV
|KTM
|9
|Preston R Weiler
|02:59:56.229
|New Palestine, IN
|KTM
|10
|Benjamin R Wright
|01:53:06.229
|Gillett, PA
|KTM
Ironman - WXC Race
Ironman Raceway - Crawfordsville, IN
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Mackenzie Tricker
|02:12:18.469
|Travelers Rest, SC
|KTM
|2
|Rachael Archer
|02:12:41.803
|New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Becca N Sheets
|02:15:39.509
|Circleville, OH
|KTM
|4
|Tayla Jones
|02:17:05.299
|Australia
|Husqvarna
|5
|Annelisa Davis
|02:12:58.941
|Birchrunville, PA
|KTM
|6
|Abby Defeo
|02:39:56.933
|Willington, CT
|KTM
|7
|Elizabeth Perez
|03:02:59.808
|Bloomington, IN
|Yamaha
|8
|Shyann Phelps
|01:20:21.066
|Bridgeton, NJ
|KTM
|DNF
|Korie Steede
|00:00:00.000
|Beloit, OH
|GasGas
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|295
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|258
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|226
|4
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|219
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|203
|6
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|151
|7
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|145
|8
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|143
|9
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|141
|10
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|132
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|300
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|248
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|217
|4
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|215
|5
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|205
|6
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|198
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|170
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|158
|9
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|150
|10
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|133
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|318
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|239
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|234
|4
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|206
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|139
|6
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|137
|7
|Jason Thomas
|United Kingdom
|72
|8
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|69
|9
|Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|65
|10
|Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|56
Kailub Russell is the National Championship as he claimed his seventh consecutive title, Jesse Ansley is the XC3 125 National Champion for the second consecutive year, and Tayla Jones is the WXC National Champion for the third consecutive year.
Other championship standings
Australian Supercross Championship
Through Round 2 (of 5)
Australian SX SX1 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|50
|2
|Luke Clout
|Sydney, Australia
|42
|3
|Daniel Reardon
|Australia
|42
|4
|Brett Metcalfe
|Australia
|36
|5
|Richie Evans
|29
|6
|Todd Waters
|Australia
|28
|7
|Dylan Long
|Australia
|27
|8
|Joel Wightman
|25
|9
|Jayden Rykers
|22
|10
|Jesse Dobson
|21
Australian SX SX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Aaron Tanti
|Australia
|42
|2
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|40
|3
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|38
|4
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|36
|5
|Jay Wilson
|Australia
|34
|6
|Bradley Taft
|Nixa, MO
|27
|7
|Jacob Hayes
|Greensboro, NC
|25
|8
|Dylan Wills
|23
|9
|Jayce Cosford
|16
|10
|Ricky Latimer
|16
WORCS
Through Round 10 (of 11)
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert*
|KTM
|241
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|198
|3rd
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|164
|4th
|Ricky Dietrich
|Honda
|140
|5th
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|134
Taylor Robert is the 2019 Pro MC Champion as he claimed the title one round early.
world enduro super series
Through Round 8
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|5,100
|2nd
|Jonny Walker
|KTM
|4,240
|3rd
|Josep Garcia
|KTM
|4,165
|4th
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|4,034
|5th
|Graham Jarvis
|Husqvarna
|3,920
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Through Round 8 (of 9)
Pro Overall Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor
|KTM
|240
|2nd
|Grant Baylor
|KTM
|214
|3rd
|Evan Smith
|Husqvarna
|173
|4th
|Michael Witkowski
|Beta
|138
|5th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|131
To view the full Kenda AMA National Enduro Series standings, click here.
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Jorge Prado
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Courtney Duncan
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Netherlands
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|Tim Gajser
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|Jett Lawrence
|Monster Energy Cup
|250 Futures
|Evan Ferry
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|Ken Roczen
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|Joey Crown
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|Jalek Swoll
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|Kailub Russell
|GNCC
|XC1
|Ben Kelley
|GNCC
|XC2
|Jesse Ansley
|GNCC
|XC3
|Tayla Jones
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|Colton Facciotti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Phil Nicoletti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|Luke Renzland
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Phil Nicoletti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|Henry Jacobi
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Dennis Ullrich
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Todd Waters
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Wilson Todd
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Tommy Searle
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Dylan Walsh
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Kailub Russell
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|Jarryd Mcneil
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|Tyler Bereman
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|David Rinaldo
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|Rob Adelberg
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|Corey Creed
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Daniel Mischler
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|Jarryd Mcneil
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|Jackson Strong
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|Corey Creed
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Corey Creed
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|Pat Bowden
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Briar Bauman
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|Dalton Gauthier
|American Flat Track
|Singles