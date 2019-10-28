Results Archive
Australian SX
Port Adelaide
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Daniel Reardon
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Aaron Tanti
Monster Energy Cup
Monster Energy Cup Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Malcolm Stewart
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Wake-Up Call

October 28, 2019 6:30am

Gncc

Round 13 (of 13) - Ironman GNCC - Ironman Raceway - Crawfordsville, Indiana

Ironman - Overall Race

- Crawfordsville, IN

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapHometownMachine
1Ben Kelley 02:42:10.317Harwinton, CT KTM
2Trevor Bollinger 02:43:35.589Morganton, NC Husqvarna
3Steward Baylor 02:44:43.780Belton, SC KTM
4Grant Baylor 02:44:46.168Belton, SC KTM
5Josh Toth 02:44:47.502Winstead, CT KTM
6 02:44:59.128Cookeville, TN Kawasaki
7Josh Strang 02:48:12.620Australia Kawasaki
8Craig Delong 02:48:18.527Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
9 02:49:12.469New Zealand KTM
10Andrew Delong 02:49:20.069Birdsboro, PA Honda
Ironman - XC2 Pro Race

- Crawfordsville, IN

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapHometownMachine
1Craig Delong 02:48:18.527Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
2 02:49:12.469New Zealand KTM
3 02:53:18.242Landrum, SC Honda
4 02:53:19.106Jefferson, GA Husqvarna
5Austin Lee 02:58:08.020Bedford, IN Honda
6 03:05:57.607Saint Albans, WV KTM
7Alex Teagarden 03:07:01.047Waynesburg, PA Husqvarna
8Heath Harrison 03:07:50.018Silverhill, AL Honda
9 03:09:14.669Cambridge,new Zealan, NZ Yamaha
10 02:45:06.808Waller, TX KTM
Ironman - XC3 Pro-Am Race

- Crawfordsville, IN

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapHometownMachine
1 03:01:40.723West Sunbury, PA Yamaha
2 03:02:50.222Columbia Heights, MN Yamaha
3 03:09:06.060Farmington, MN Husqvarna
4 03:14:25.928Gillett, PA KTM
5 03:19:55.552Indianola, PA Yamaha
6 02:27:38.382Lynnville, IN Husqvarna
7 02:44:01.588Fort Wayne, IN KTM
8 02:50:13.357Parkersburg, WV KTM
9 02:59:56.229New Palestine, IN KTM
10 01:53:06.229Gillett, PA KTM
Ironman - WXC Race

- Crawfordsville, IN

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapHometownMachine
1Mackenzie Tricker 02:12:18.469Travelers Rest, SC KTM
2 02:12:41.803New Zealand Yamaha
3Becca N Sheets 02:15:39.509Circleville, OH KTM
4Tayla Jones 02:17:05.299Australia Husqvarna
5 02:12:58.941Birchrunville, PA KTM
6 02:39:56.933Willington, CT KTM
7 03:02:59.808Bloomington, IN Yamaha
8 01:20:21.066Bridgeton, NJ KTM
DNFKorie Steede 00:00:00.000Beloit, OH GasGas
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC295
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV258
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT226
4Steward Baylor Belton, SC219
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC203
6 Duvall, WA151
7Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA145
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT143
9Josh Strang Australia141
10 Cookeville, TN132
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT300
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA248
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN217
4 Jefferson, GA215
5 New Zealand205
6Austin Lee Bedford, IN198
7 Millville, NJ170
8 Landrum, SC158
9Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA150
10 Orlando, FL133
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL318
2 West Sunbury, PA239
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL234
4 Indianola, PA206
5 Parkersburg, WV139
6 Lynnville, IN137
7 United Kingdom72
8 Gillett, PA69
9 Waterford Works, NJ65
10 Fife Lake, MI56
2019 WXC points standings
2019 WXC points standings

Kailub Russell is the National Championship as he claimed his seventh consecutive title, Jesse Ansley is the XC3 125 National Champion for the second consecutive year, and Tayla Jones is the WXC National Champion for the third consecutive year.

Other championship standings

Australian Supercross Championship

Through Round 2 (of 5)

Australian SX SX1 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA50
2Luke Clout Sydney, Australia42
3 Australia42
4Brett Metcalfe Australia36
5 29
6Todd Waters Australia28
7 Australia27
8 25
9 22
10 21
Australian SX SX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1 Australia42
2Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN40
3Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX38
4Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ36
5 Australia34
6Bradley Taft Nixa, MO27
7Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC25
8 23
9 16
10 16
WORCS

Through Round 10 (of 11)

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor Robert*KTM241
2ndDante OliveiraKTM198
3rdZach BellKawasaki164
4thRicky DietrichHonda140
5thAndrew ShortHusqvarna134

Taylor Robert is the 2019 Pro MC Champion as he claimed the title one round early.

world enduro super series

Through Round 8

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stManuel LettenbichlerKTM5,100
2ndJonny WalkerKTM4,240
3rdJosep GarciaKTM4,165
4thAlfredo GomezHusqvarna4,034
5thGraham JarvisHusqvarna3,920

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 8 (of 9)

Pro Overall Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stSteward BaylorKTM240
2ndGrant BaylorKTM214
3rdEvan SmithHusqvarna173
4thMichael WitkowskiBeta138
5thLiam DraperKTM131

To view the full Kenda AMA National Enduro Series standings, click here.

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Eli TomacLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Adam CianciaruloLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim GajserFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Jorge PradoFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Roan Van De MoosdijkFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Courtney DuncanFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
NetherlandsMotocross of NationsNations Overall
Tim GajserMotocross of NationsMXGP
Thomas Kjer OlsenMotocross of NationsMX2
Glenn ColdenhoffMotocross of NationsOpen
Adam CianciaruloMonster Energy CupCup Class
Jett LawrenceMonster Energy Cup250 Futures
Evan FerryMonster Energy CupSupermini
Ken RoczenRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
Joey CrownRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
Jalek SwollLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
Kailub RussellGNCCXC1
Ben KelleyGNCCXC2
Jesse AnsleyGNCCXC3
Tayla JonesGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
Colton FacciottiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
Phil NicolettiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
Luke RenzlandRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Phil NicolettiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
Arminas JasikonisDutch Masters of MXMX1
Henry JacobiDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
Dennis UllrichADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Todd WatersAustralian MX NationalsMX1
Wilson ToddAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Tommy SearleBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Dylan WalshBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Kailub RussellFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
Jarryd McneilX Games MinneapolisStep Up
Tyler BeremanX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
David RinaldoX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
Rob AdelbergX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
Corey CreedX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
Daniel MischlerX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
Jarryd McneilX Games NorwayBest Whip
Jackson StrongX Games NorwayBest Trick
Corey CreedX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
Corey CreedNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
Pat BowdenNitro World GamesBest Trick
Briar BaumanAmerican Flat TrackTwins
Dalton GauthierAmerican Flat TrackSingles
