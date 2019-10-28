Tell me about that.

Yeah, I mean I’ve been basically a fill-in guy along the way and have been going around during the off-season and not knowing where I’m going to be during the next season for the last big period of time now. It’s really nice to have this ride. I finally have a group behind me that I know will help me into the season and who believes in me and to be able to start working here right now in October is really nice!

Well, there is a lot to be said about how you’ve dropped in and out of these world class race teams, performed for them, and then moved on to the next opportunity. All this speaks volumes about your versatility.

Yeah, for sure. For me, I just needed to kind of do whatever I had to do to stay at it and keep myself relevant. I knew it all would work out in a way and fortunately it did.

How did the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki outfit come at you for 2020?

I mean, honestly, even last year coming into the off-season, especially between 2018 and 2019, any time that I was out in California I would go down to Pro Circuit three or four times a week and ask for Mitch [Payton]. I was doing everything that I could. It would be like, “Mitch, what do I have to do?” Obviously, I didn’t have a ride coming into ’19 so I came out here to live full-time because I had been living in South Carolina in past years. Yeah, I had a supercross-only deal with GEICO, but I was still going into Mitch Payton’s office every day. After [Austin] Forkner got hurt, I was going into Mitch’s shop and saying, “What do I have to do to ride that bike outdoors?” And Mitch then said, “Well, Kawasaki is going to go with three guys, so I don’t need to replace Forkner.” Then I said to Mitch, “Man, I’d really love a spot on your team next year.” Mitch sounded like he was going to be full with his team and then I got a call from TLD to do the outdoors, so that worked out well. I was able to continue racing outdoors. Towards the end of the outdoors, I was under the understanding that Mitch was full, but then I received some information from someone that said Mitch still had a spot and was interested in me. The next day I called Mitch and he said, “Come down to the office. Let’s talk.” So I talked with Mitch and the team and they were interested and I was interested too. That was just before Washougal this summer. In the following weeks after Washougal, I got a hold of Mitch and said, “I’m kind of up against the wall here. I have an offer from KTM.” Mitch then said to me, “Let’s make something happen. Come down to the office tomorrow.” The very next day it was a done deal. That was awesome how it came together. I was fortunate enough that they saw potential in me and felt like I was the guy to do it.