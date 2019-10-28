CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind.—The 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, officially came to an end after Sunday’s motorcycle racing at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. With the rain coming to an end, the muddy conditions would begin tacking up and becoming slick in spots throughout the day.

The slick and tacky conditions wouldn’t stop Trail Jesters/KTM’s Ben Kelley from making his way through the pack after an almost dead last start off the line. Kelley would come through on the first lap already sitting third overall. Kelley would consistently get faster each lap, and by the time he came through on lap number two he would be sitting first overall. Kelley was not looking back as he maintained those fast lap times until the checkered flag flew. Kelley has now earned two overall and XC1 Open Pro class wins in a row, and moved into the third place position in the National Championship points standings for the year.

Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Trevor Bollinger maneuvered his way through the pack after a fifth place start to the day to come through second overall and land his fifth podium finish of the season. Bollinger was on a mission to end the season on a high note, and he did just that by battling at the front for the duration of the race. Bollinger concludes his 2019 season sitting fourth in the National Championship standings.