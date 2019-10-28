And while you’re making a wholesale change, you’ll still be racing in the 250cc classifications in 2020, so you’ll know your competition and your place in the grand scheme of things.

Exactly. Like you said, it’s been a big change, but at the same time, it’s not really a change that we were that nervous about. It gets to a point as a racer where you feel like you’re doing everything you can and you just feel like you hit a wall and it’s like, “Man, what else can I do to be better?” With this change to the Yamaha team, it doesn’t really feel like that big of a change. Still, making this change and to see the progress that we are making, it is like everything seems to be working really well together.

You’ve obviously turned in your Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM 250 SX-F. Thus far, how do you like riding the Yamaha YZ250F?

I love it. I mean there is really nothing to complain about. Every team has a good bike, but I mean there are teams that have their own little things that they use to make the bike great. And the Yamaha is great in its own way. I haven’t been on an aluminum frame in a long time and I haven’t been on air forks in a long time, but knowing how much success the team has on all this, I’m saying, “Okay, it may take some taking used to, but it has to work.” That was probably my biggest thing coming in. I want to do really good this year and I’m not holding anything back. With this team change there has been a lot of humbling in my life and I’m kind of at the point where I don’t really care which coast I race. I’m really excited with where we are and with the progress we are making this early. I’ll be ready for whatever. I’m just excited with where we are at. Just being around the whole team has been great. Between all of their riders, they have had very good years in both supercross and outdoors the last couple years. It always seems like when we are at the races, we are chasing them. I believe that I am one of the best in the 250 class, but I also have a lot to learn from my teammates. I’m coming into this team knowing there has got to be something on this team that works, because all the guys on the Yamaha team did pretty well last year and all of them are different riders and all of them have different styles. The only thing that really stayed the same is that I brought my mechanic with me and I’m wearing the same boots. Everything else is different and new and fresh and I’m just really understanding how this team works and how the guys operate together. I want to be somebody who can hold the team accountable and can be someone to help them grow, and hopefully win more championships.

Right on, Shane. Last question: What’s your masterplan for 2020?

Really, I hold really high standards for myself. Right now, during the off-season, we’ve already started working on some of my weaknesses. I believe that I can win and I believe that I have the ability and the talent and I haven’t really put all of the pieces together, and right now, that’s what we’re working on. I really expect to win every weekend I’m out there, and I know things happen here and there, but my goal biggest goal is to be consistent every single weekend and I know that if I do that, then I have a really good chance at winning the championship. That’s really my goal for supercross and outdoors. I just want to take advantage of what I have and try to be the best and the most efficient that I can be the whole year.